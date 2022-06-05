SFJ Threatens To Kill Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann; 'learn From Beant Singh's Assassination'

Banned Khalistani outfit, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) issued a fresh threat to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday, asking him to "learn" from the assassination of former CM Beant Singh and withdraw para-military forces from Sri Darbar Sahib.

Warning Mann against confronting pro-Khalistani elements in the state, SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun asked the Punjab CM to "be ready to face consequences as Beant Singh did."

Beant Singh was the Chief Minister of Punjab from 1992 to 1995. He was assassinated in a car bombing in August 1995, at a time when the Khalistan separatist movement was active in the state.

In the video message, SFJ also claimed responsibility for removing the clips from the railway track near the Rajpura thermal plant. A serious attempt was made to destabilise Punjab’s power supply by removing at least 1200 clippings from the tracks between Sarai Banjara and the power plant.

While two rakes carrying coal passed through the tracks, no untoward accident was reported. The incident took place Saturday, shortly after SFJ called for a Rail Roko Andolan.

SFJ to declare 'Khalistan Referendum' date on June 6

In his previous video, SFJ leader Pannun had announced that the voting date of a 'Khalistan referendum' will be declared at the Akal Takht on June 6, which marks the 38th anniversary of Operation Bluestar. The highest temporal seat of Sikhs, the Akal Takht is located in the Golden Temple, Amritsar.

Pannun claimed that SFJ had sent a 'Referendum-propelled grenade' to the houses of all Sikhs and exhorted them to reach the Akal Takht on June 6. He claimed that a referendum on the 'independence' of Punjab had already been conducted in London, Geneva, and Italy.

The SFJ was formed in 2007 with an aim to create 'Khalistan'- a separate homeland for Sikhs by cutting off Punjab from India. The Ministry of Home Affairs banned the organisation in 2019 under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for being involved in anti-national activities.