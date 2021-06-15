SG Tushar Mehta & Abhishek Singhvi Talk 'peace', Pens & Italian Things In Sparkling Banter

Senior Supreme Court lawyers often engage in repartee and witty exchanges among themselves, even during serious proceedings. While these chats do not find mention in court observations, they often indicate the special bond they share that transcends affiliations.

One such example of hilarious banter was shared between Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Senior Advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and KV Vishwanathan before the judges joined the video conference on Tuesday.

It all started when Solicitor General Tushar Mehta pointed out that Abhishek Manu Singhvi did not "seem to be at home” as he had never noticed a sofa behind the lawyer before on one of their many virtual hearings. To this, Abhishek Singhvi quipped that he had “escaped to the calm of the hills, which is something that the SG was unable to do.” Responding quickly, SG Mehta told Singhvi poked back that it was “calm in Delhi too.” (a reference to Singhvi not being there!)

Solicitor General's 'collection of pens'

Tushar Mehta went on to tell the advocates that a common friend who recently came to visit him had expressed his admiration for his collection of pens. Mehta then showed Singhvi his most recent acquisition - a limited edition Leonardo Officina Italiana fountain pen, which according to him, is one of just 30 in the world.

“So, I see there are some Italian things that the SG is not allergic to,” remarked Abhishek Singhvi said, in an apparent dig.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta then went on to show the lawyers two more pens from the same company in his collection. “I have no problem with any Italian thing," the SG said.