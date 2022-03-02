SG Tushar Mehta Defends Legality Of Prevention Of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Provisions

The Solicitor General on Wednesday, while appearing for the Central government, defended before the Supreme Court the legality of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). SG Tushar Mehta, who was arguing before a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar, told the court that the law in itself is self-explanatory and any person attempting with even the knowledge to launder proceeds of crime, constituted an offense under this law.

Mehta, citing various judgments, highlighted that in order to prevent money laundering and other connected activities, comprehensive legislation is urgently needed.

"So long as a person knowingly, becomes a party or is actually involved in any process or activity connected with proceeds of crime, such person is guilty of money laundering," the Solicitor argued before the bench.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the Constitutional validity of certain sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The bench while hearing the submissions addressed by the SG remarked the PMLA Act offences are not cognizable only to the extent of the scheme of the Cr.P.C.

It further stated that the PMLA offences are cognisable in the sense that arrests can be effected without a warrant by authorities specified in the Act, but they are non-cognizable qua the local police so that arrests cannot be made under the Cr. P. C.

'Cr. P. C will be applicable only if there is no special act': Solicitor General

"Cr. P. C. is a generic procedure and will be applicable only if there is no special act, A special law, by providing for a separate mechanism different from Cr. P.C will prevail over CrPC. And the issues which the special law deals with differently would be governed by the special law. If there are provisions in the 2 legislations that cannot co-exist, that cannot be followed simultaneously, then the PMLA prevails," the Solicitor stated before the bench.

On an earlier occasion while arguing before the bench, the SG had informed the Court that ₹18,000 Cr. has been returned to the banks so far in the case of Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. The SG had also said that the total proceeds of crime in the PMLA cases pending before the top court amounts to ₹67,000 cr.