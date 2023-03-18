Courts are generally serious settings as different sides attempt to establish their narratives so justice may be done, but occasionally, they are also witness to lighter moments. The marathon Supreme Court Constitution bench hearing into the Shiv Sena dispute was also witness to one such beautiful and poetic moment, involving CJI Chandrachud, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal.

While poets like Mirza Ghalib, Amrita Pritam, Muhammad Iqbal have occasionally featured in judgements of India's top court, while making a submission in the current hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also broke into poetry on an aside. Also citing how Kapil Sibal, who was appearing on the other side is also fond of Urdu poetry, the SG quoted Waseem Barelvi, the famous Urdu poet, many of whose ghazals have been sung by Jagjit Singh.

'Main Chup Raha Toh...': Tushar Mehta quotes Waseem Barelvi

During the hearing in the Apex court, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had been appearing on behalf of the Governor of Maharashtra (then Bhagat Singh Koshyari). Amid his arguments, there arose a situation where the CJI had made a number of observations, which Tushar Mehta had wanted to respond to. Referring to the observations made by the CJI, he said, "On a light note, I will start. There is a very good Urdu couplet on this situation which is arising. Main chup raha to aur galat femiya badi. (My staying quiet led to misunderstanding). It is for the court. When the court is quiet, then we don't understand what is passing in the court's mind. Main chup raha to aur galat femiya badi, wo bhi suna hai usne, ko maine kaha nahi (My staying quiet led to misunderstanding, they heard even that which I did not say)."

On this, Chief Justice of India DY Chadrachud and other judges, along with advocates present in court, burst into laughter. "So when your lordships are quiet, we understand that that are ten points," Tushar Mehta said.

An amused CJI Chandrachud put the couplet into its legal parlance. "Mr Mehta, that Wo bhi suna jo maine kaha nahi, what we in legal parlance call it ‘reading between the lines'," he said

"Those who write couplets, they don’t write for legal documentation. They write for some particular person. They write for one individual and that one individual is relevant to them," the Solicitor General said in response.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal was also present in the courtroom during the light moment. Then the learned judges and lawyers went on to talk about Urdu poetry and Urdu language and its current status, with the Solicitor General lamenting that the art-form was in decline even in its greatest hubs, namely Delhi and Lucknow, though he did acknowledge how young poets were now emerging.