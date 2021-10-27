SG Tushar Mehta Slams Goa Court's 'retrograde' Approach To Woman Victim In Tejpal Case

In a significant development in the Tarun Tejpal sexual assault case, Solicitor General of India (SG) Tushar Mehta, while representing the Goa government, held firm ground in relation to the integrity of women victims and questioned the regressive and 'retrograde' approach of the District and Sessions Court at Mapusa, Goa which acquitted the ex-Tehelka Editor-in-Chief. Batting for women and shaming identity disclosure of victims, SG Tushar Mehta stated before the bench that the prosecutrix (woman) was 'named and shamed' during the course of legal proceedings and contradicted the accused's request to hear the appeal in camera.

SG Mehta bats to maintain privacy & identity of women victims in rape cases

SG Tushar Mehta termed the judgement of the trial court based on a regressive and retrograde approach which was 'prevalent only in the fifth century'. Further, SG Mehta affirmed that 'as a citizen, as a law officer' and as part of the legal fraternity and institution, he took 'strong exception' to the way in which the trial judge dealt with the case at hand.

While SG Mehta took a stand to maintain the privacy of woman victim's identity, Justice Revati Mohite Dere of the Bombay High Court clarified that not just in the Tejpal case, but in all such cases of rape incidents, a court does not allow reading of evidence and judges read it themselves. Concerned and respective lawyers generally point out the page number while submitting anything related to the shreds of evidence.

While the Tejpal case has been adjourned to November 16 for further hearing, counsel appearing on behalf of Tarun Tejpal, Amit Desai stated that the maintainability of the Goa government's appeal against the acquittal would be first challenged. Furthermore, Advocate Desai contended that the permission to file an application (challenging Goa session court's order) was not granted by the state government to the prosecutor on the day when it had been filed.

Tarun Tejpal's acquittal

On May 21, ex-Tehelka Editor-in-Chief Tarun Tejpal was acquitted in a sexual assault case by the District and Sessions Court at Mapusa, Goa. . The Goa Police had booked him under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 376(2)(f) (person in a position of authority over women, committing rape) and 376(2)k) (rape by a person in a position of control) for allegedly sexually assaulting a female colleague inside the elevator of a hotel in Goa in 2013. While he was arrested thereafter, he has been out of bail since 2014.

"Our institution has failed, leaving an inevitable impression upon all victims of sexual violence or sexual onslaught that it has a deterrent effect among those who are potential victims," SG Mehta said during a virtual hearing at the Bombay High Court. "They would not come before your lordship or before the court of law. The country has a right to know (how) this institution has dealt with the girl who came to the court with the complaint, specific allegations, precise facts (and) corroborating evidence,"