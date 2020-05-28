SG Tushar Mehta Strikes Down Migrant Politics, Slams ‘prophets Of Doom’ Over Negativity

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Thursday hit out at the "prophets of doom" who always spread negativity and who overlook the steps taken by the Central government over the migrant crisis. A three-judge Supreme Court bench comprising Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice MR Shah heard arguments of both the Centre and States after taking a suo motu (on its own) cognizance over the issue.

During his submission, Tushar Mehta said, "There is a handful of people in the country whom he calls “prophets of doom”- who always spread negativity. Such people are always sceptical about everything. These people who have been squabbling on social media, who have been giving interviews, who have been writing articles against every institution and blaming/abusing every institution, have not even acknowledged, the humungous efforts made by the Government."

SG takes on 'armchair intellectuals'

He added, "India is being acclaimed by the leaders of the world. None of these “prophets of doom” have shown any courtesy to the nation while the nation has responded to the pandemic. The Government and every minister is working overnight to see that there is minimum spread of virus."

The SG went on to remark all that “armchair intellectuals” and so-called “public-spirited” people have done nothing to contribute to ease the burden of the crisis.

Draws example as a metaphor

Tushar Mehta then cited a popular incident of the 1980s when a journalist took a photograph of a vulture and a starving child in Sudan which won a Pulitzer award and then committed suicide after four months. He pointed out that a photographer called Kevin Carter went to Sudan in 1993 while Sudan was undergoing a serious famine.

"In that photo, there was a small 3-year-old child [a famine-stricken child] with bones virtually out and it was very clear that he would be dying after a few hours. There was a vulture waiting to see when this child dies. The photographer took this photograph which was published in the New York Times and the photographer was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for that photograph."

Tushar Mehta submitted that it is said that the cause of his death (by suicide) was a question put by some journalist who asked the photographer that "how many vultures were there at that time when he clicked the photo?" The photographer responded that there was only one vulture which can be seen in the photograph. The Solicitor General pointed out that the journalist shot back saying, “No, there were two vultures in the photo – one was holding the camera in the hands”.

'Establish your credentials'

Continuing his attack apparently on opposition leaders, activists and others who had criticized the Centre's handling of the migrant crisis, Tushar Mehta said persons who have not contributed in any manner and "merely written articles, letters, interviews" and never cared to come out of their "air-conditional drawing rooms" and help, "must not be heard in times of this great human crisis.

He asked those filing interventions, impleadment applications or petitions in courts to "establish their credentials as to what is their contribution" during the crisis.

Tushar Mehta stressed that the trend is that if the Court, in its wisdom ever declines a matter on merits, it suddenly becomes an “ADM Jabalpur” moment making it a slur on the reputation of the Court. He stressed that a "handful of people" must not be able to drive the exercise of jurisdiction of the Supreme Court. The Solicitor General pointed out that every time the judges refuse to "abuse the Executive/Legislative action", it is not a rehash of the ADM Jabalpur era. The Solicitor General stressed that these slurs are happening since last several years and the Supreme Court, as an institution, has to respond.

