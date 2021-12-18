SG Tushar Mehta To Head Centre's Team In Zakir Naik's IRF Ban Case Before UAPA Tribunal

Beefing up its defence for banning controversial preacher Zakir Naik's Islamic Research Foundation, Centre has constituted a legal team headed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and including advocates Amit Mahajan, Sachin Datta, Rajat Nair, Kanu Aggarwal & Dhruv Pande. Sources reported that the UAPA tribunal constituted to probe the ban on IRF is likely to begin hearing the case next Monday. Centre has extended ban on IRF by five more years.

The UAPA tribunal constituted by the Centre will be headed by Delhi High Court Chief Justice DN Patel. the tribunal will adjudicate whether or not there is sufficient cause for declaring the Islamic Research Foundation as an unlawful association. Zakir Naik, a 55-year-old radical television preacher, speaks on Islam and often promotes ill-will against India. He reportedly left India in 2016 and subsequently moved to Malaysia, where he was granted permanent residency.

On November 15, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the IRF has been indulging in activities that are prejudicial to the country's security and are the potential of disturbing the peace and communal harmony and disrupting the secular fabric of the country. "The government is of the opinion that the IRF and its members, particularly, the founder and president, Zakir Abdul Karim Naik alias Zakir Naik, has been encouraging and aiding its followers to promote or attempt to promote, on grounds of religion, disharmony, or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different religious communities and groups which are prejudicial to the integrity and security of the country", it said. The MHA has imposed a 5-year ban on IRF under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Zakir Naik & Centre

The Enforcement Directorate has said that Zakir Naik received crores of funds in his and his trusts'' bank accounts from unidentified "well-wishers" over the years for his speeches that spread "hatred and incited Muslim youth" to take up terrorism. But Naik has stated that he is willing to return to India if the Supreme Court gives him in writing that he would not be jailed unless convicted. Naik has also claimed that out of desperation, Indian agencies have shifted their focus from terror to money laundering, to make any charge stick. Zakir Naik's links to multiple cases in India have emerged over the years - the UP conversion racket, Delhi riots, RGF trust scam etc.