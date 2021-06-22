'Shabbir Shah Generated Funds To Fuel Unrest In J&K', ED Says To Court; Opposes Bail Plea

In a major development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has opposed the bail petition of Kashmiri separatist Shabbir Shah and said that it is a case of a serious crime where the accused is involved in huge proceeds of crime from various countries including Pakistan to create unrest in Kashmir.

Responding to Shabbir Shah's bail petition in a Delhi court, the ED said, "Shabbir Shah was also involved in terror financing activities as terrorists need money to sustain themselves and to carry out terrorist acts. Money-laundering is the method by which criminals disguise the illegal origins of their wealth and protect their asset bases, so as to avoid the suspicion of law enforcement agencies and prevent leaving a trail of incriminating evidence."

Shabir Shah was in touch with Hafiz Sayeed Chief of Band Terrorist Outfit Jamat-Ud-Dawa (JuD) in Pakistan which is a banned Organization under UNSC resolution number 1267 as it organizes and supports cross-border terrorism, ED informed in their response.

However, Shah had earlier mentioned in a bail application that he is a chairman of the Democratic Freedom Party and all the allegations against him are "motivated and based on falsehood".

Serious allegations against the applicant: ED

"There are serious allegations against the applicant and further investigation in the matter is going on and the properties are being identified. The money trail is trying to be established. Further investigation in relation to the origin is being carried out. Call records leading to Pakistan are being scrutinized including mails and the donors who have paid the money to the applicant are to be identified and examined. If the applicant accused is released on bail at this juncture the entire efforts of the respondents to unearth the large conspiracy would be a futile exercise," the ED added.



The first case was registered against Shabir Shah in 2007 for the alleged money laundering committed in 2005 for terror financing. He was arrested by ED on July 25, 2017, in connection with the 2005 case. The NIA took Shah into custody in June 2019 for another case in connection with its probe into a separate terror funding case involving Jama'at-ud-Da'wah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, the alleged mastermind of the 26/11 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack.

Last year, the Enforcement Directorate had filed a supplementary charge sheet against Bilquies Shah, wife of Shabir Ahmad Shah, in connection with a terror-funding case in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With ANI Inputs)