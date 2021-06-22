Shabir Shah Was In Constant Touch With 26/11 Mastermind Hafiz Saeed: ED To Delhi Court

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has informed a Delhi Court that Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah was in "constant touch" with 26/11 attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed and was also involved in "generation of huge proceeds of crime"

The financial watchdogs made these submissions in their response opposing the bail application filed by Shah in the money laundering case lodged against him in connection with the terror funding in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Shabir Ahmad Shah was in regular touch with Hafiz Sayeed Chief of Band Terrorist Outfit Jamat-Ud-Dawa (JuD), based in Pakistan. Jamat-Ud-Dawa is a banned Organization under UNSE resolution number 1267 which organizes and supports cross border terrorism," the response filed by the ED said.

It further stated that Shah was also in touch with one Mohd. Shafi Shayar, who belongs to Kashmir and had escaped to Pakistan along with his family after his release from Central Jail Jammu.

The federal agency further said that Shah was also involved in generation of huge amount of proceeds of crime. "Shabbir Shah was involved in the generation of huge proceeds of crime from various countries including Pakistan to create unrest in Kashmir," the ED said.

The ED while opposing the bail application further stated that there are serious allegations against Shah and the further investigation in the matter is going on and the properties are being identified. "The money trail is trying to be established. The further investigation in relation to the origin is being carried out," the ED said.

The affidavit filed by the ED through Special Public Prosecutors (SPPs) Rajeev Awasthi and Naveen Kumar Matta further goes on to state that calls record leading to Pakistan are being scrutinized including mails and the donors who have paid the money to Shah are to be identified and examined.

"If the applicant accused is released on bail at this juncture the entire efforts of the respondents to unearth the large conspiracy would be a futile exercise. He will not be available for trial which is reflected from the fact that the applicant has not responded to summons of the respondent for two years," the ED said while opposing the bail plea filed by Shah.

The first case against Shah was registered against him in 2007 for the alleged money laundering committed in 2005 for the purpose of terror financing. He was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 25, 2017, in connection with the 2005 case.

In another case, the NIA took Shah in custody in June 2019 in connection with its probe into a separate terror funding case involving Jama'at-ud-Da'wah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, the alleged mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

Several separatist leaders including Shah, Masrat Alam, and Asiya Andrabi are in judicial custody in connection with the case which involves the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed.