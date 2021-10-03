In a recent update to Mumbai cruise rave party drugs bust, the arrest formalities are shortly to begin concerning the eight people detained in connection to the case. Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son Aryan Khan is one of the detained people who is being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after the agency raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

According to NCB sources, Aryan Khan’s phone has been seized and authorities are scanning it to check for any involvement in the possession or consumption of drugs. Even the other phones seized from the raid are being investigated.

Under section 67 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, statements of the detained are being recorded. Based on the statements further action will be taken. Currently, Aryan Khan is being questioned but has not been charged.

So far, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra are being questioned. The detained people hold links to Bollywood and two of the people are drug peddlers from Delhi and Haryana.

Eight persons -- Aryaan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra -- are being questioned in connection with the raid at an alleged rave party at a cruise off Mumbai coast: NCB Mumbai Director Sameer Wankhede pic.twitter.com/KauOH2ULts — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021

NCB's drug bust off Mumbai coast

On Saturday night, NCB busted a high-profile drug party on a cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa, and seized Cocaine, Hashish, MD, and other drugs. As per sources, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, along with his team, boarded the cruise ship after receiving a tip-off about the purported drug party from the CISF. With multiple NCB officers undercover as guests on the cruise, sources informed that NCB's raid on the cruise ship went on for over seven hours.

Moreover, six cruise organizers have been summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday at 11 AM, as per sources. As per visuals from the NCB office, three more women are being detained from the alleged rave party busted by the NCB on Saturday night on a party cruise off the Mumbai coast. The bust was led by Wankede who along with his officers allegedly boarded the cruise ship as undercover agents dressed like passengers following which the raids commenced as the party began mid-sea.

(Image: ANI/REPUBLIC)