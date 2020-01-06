Shahabuddin Threatens Public Prosecutor With Dire Consequences During Trial From Tihar

RJD leader and dreaded mafia don Shahabuddin has threatened a special public prosecutor of Siwan Jail with dire consequences, during the course of a trial through video conferencing from Tihar jail on January 3.

Shahabuddin threatened the public prosecutor with dire consequences during trial in a case related to a murderous attack on a CPI-ML (Liberation) worker Subhash Baitha. The case is being heard in the special court headed by R S Pandey.

Shahabuddin had deposed in the case through videoconferencing from Tihar jail, where he is currently lodged for murdering three sons of Chanda Babu, a small trader from Siwan. He also faces more than two dozen cases of murder, loot, and possession of illegal arms.

Special public prosecutor Jai Prakash Singh, in a complaint lodged in Siwan Police Station has expressed fear for his life.

Singh stated that "On 3rd January at around 12 pm , I was deposing a witness named Harshnath Ram in a case related to a murderous attack on CPI-ML worker Subhash Baitha, in which Mohd. Shahabuddin is an accused. Shahabuddin did not want the witness to depose before the court. During the course of the proceeding, Shahabuddin called me a goonda and also said that I have seen many lawyers like you. Since I requested the honourable court to grant permission to the witness to depose before the court. Thereafter, Shahabuddin threatened me to leave advocacy. Henceforth, I apprehend that some untoward incident may happen with me and my family members."

Siwan SP Abhinav Kumar has taken cognizance of the threat perception to the public prosecutor.

Abhinav Kumar said that "A station diary has been lodged against jailed former RJD MP Md Shahabuddin for allegedly threatening special public prosecutor of Siwan Jai Prakash Singh during the trial in a case on Friday. Shahabuddin is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail and a sanha has been registered with the Mufassil police station of the district on the statement of public prosecutor Singh, who apprehended a threat to himself, his family and assistants from the former Siwan MP.

In addition, the threat perception to the complainant is also being assessed by the police. If required, the district administration will provide security to the public prosecutor. The threat perception to the witness is also being assessed. "



A petition, pertaining to the threat to the special public prosecutor by Shahabuddin has also been submitted to the Siwan court.

Shahabuddin was shifted to Tihar jail from Bhagalpur on the Supreme Court’s order in 2017 after a sharp-shooter of Shahabuddin's who was evading arrest in connection with the murder of Siwan journalist Rajdev Ranjan was found missing.

Rajdev Ranjan was shot dead by armed criminals close to Shahabuddin in Siwan in July 2016. The murder case trial is still going on in court. Shahabuddin has been accused of hatching the conspiracy to kill the journalist from Siwan Jail for publishing a series of articles against him and his henchmen.

On 6 May 2017, Republic TV had exposed Shahabddin's telephonic conversation with RJD chief Lalu Yadav from inside Siwan Jail.