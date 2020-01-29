Shaheen Bagh Gun-wielding Incident: FIR Lodged By Delhi Cops; Details Accessed

An FIR has been lodged on Wednesday against the unknown miscreant who wielded a gun at the Shaheen Bagh protest site in a video that had gone viral by Tuesday evening. According to sources, the Delhi Police will be taking Suo-Moto action against the miscreant.

What happened at the protest site?

As per reports, Haji Lukman, who was one of the supporters, had gone to the protest site at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi to pacify the protesters. Upon the visit, he allegedly urged them to vacate one side of the road to smoothen the traffic movement. Meanwhile, some unknown miscreants snatched Lukman's gun from his back pocket and waved it at the site.

Further inputs stated that the miscreants wanted to open fire, however, they couldn't. While the protesters stopped the miscreant from opening fire, he dropped the gun on the ground and fled from the site of the protest. The Delhi Police further summoned Lukman and recorded his statement. Details of the investigation revealed that Lukman's gun was licensed and it was a case of infighting.

This comes a day after a shocking video of Finance Minister (MoS) Anurag Thakur surfaced, wherein, he was seen chanting inflammatory slogans in a BJP election rally in Delhi. The video shows the Union Minister shouting 'Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maron salon ko' (Shoot all traitors of the country) while campaigning for the BJP candidate for Rithala Assembly constituency - Manish Chaudhari.

Shaheen Bagh protests

The protests in Shaheen Bagh began on December 14 against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). While the Shaheen Bagh Coordination Committee Chief Sharjeel Imam had called off the protests claiming that it had been hijacked by political parties, the protests continued with several inflammatory slogans being raised like 'Jinnah Wali Azadi'.

