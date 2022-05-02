Shaheen Bagh Drug Bust: 150 Kg Heroin Worth ₹900 Cr Seized From Accused's Hideout

On May 2, Republic Media Network unearthed a massive breakthrough in the Shaheen Bagh drug bust investigation. According to sources, Republic TV has learnt that the drugs recovered from the Gujarat Port, Attari Border, Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, and Uttar Pradesh seem to have the same source.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) seized another cache of 150kg of heroin that is worth Rs 900 crore. The heroin was recovered from the residence of a smuggler identified as Haider, in Muzaffarnagar. The materials recovered included 50 kg of heroin, Rs 30 lakh worth cash, 47kg of other intoxicants, and cash counting machines. Haider was caught by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from Shaheen Bagh on April 27. Also, the Foreign strings in this drug syndicate have been confirmed as it has links from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Dubai, and Iran. As of now, a total of five people have been arrested in this case out of which two are Afghan nationals.

Shaheen Bagh drug bust

On April 29, authorities apprehended two Afghan nationals in relation to the major drug haul carried out in Delhi. According to NCB officials, the two arrested Afghan nationals, with alleged Taliban links, could not converse in Hindi and were arrested after they could not connect and admit to their handlers. Also, one Indian national has been charged in the case. Both the accused persons were produced in a court after which the NCB sought their custody for detailed investigations. It is pertinent to mention that the police arrested the kingpin of the entire drug racket in Jamia Nagar.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Deputy Director-General (DDG) of the NCB, Gyaneshwar Singh, mentioned about international links to the drug bust. Singh revealed that the drugs from the Shaheen Bagh bust were consigned from Afghanistan. He also mentioned that the contraband was stored in travel bags, bag packs, and jute sacks. The seized heroin originated from Afghanistan and the drug money was believed to be channelled through a hawala channel. The illegal consignment carried Flipkart packaging.

While speaking to Republic TV, NCB chief SN Pradhan stated, “the bust has connections with the recent Attari seizure and also the Kandla port seizure by DRI. It is a mega racket with multiple agents involved. The person who has been arrested in connection with the Shaheen Bagh bust has been doing this for a long time and he is part of a bigger network,” the agency head said.

