In an exclusive conversation with Republic on Delhi's Shaheen Bagh drug bust, Deputy Director-General (DDG) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Gyaneshwar Singh, talked about international links to the drug bust. DDG Gyaneshwar Singh revealed that the drugs from the Shaheen Bagh bust came from Afghanistan.

"All the agencies in India are serious regarding drugs. We also keep coordinating with each other. NCB is also one of the coordinating agencies," DDG Northern Range, Gyaneshwar Singh told Republic.

When asked about the recent drug busts in the country, Singh said, "Customs had found 102 kg of drugs at Attari border. Gujarat ATS recovered 57 kg of drugs," adding, "This is a sensitive matter and we are keeping eye on it."

"It's premature to speak about the terror angle into these cases. However, we are looking into every angle," DDG NCB Gyaneshwar Singh told Republic.

'Drugs came from Afghanistan': NCB

Speaking about the Hawala connection in the Shaheen Bagh drug bust, DDG Northern Range, Gyaneshwar Singh said, "We are getting some information regarding Hawala in our preliminary investigation. We are still investigating and will take further help from other agencies."

He further informed that NCB arrested one person on Thursday. "Yesterday one was arrested. And there are chances of more arrests today," he said.

When asked about the possible foreign angle in the Shaheen Bagh drug bust, Singh revealed that the drugs came from Afghanistan. "The heroin came from Afghanistan. We have also found a Dubai connection to this," Singh said.

Stating that further investigation is underway, Singh informed, "We are investigating from all angles."

Two arrested in Shaheen Bagh drug bust case

On Friday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) apprehended two Afghan nationals in relation to the major drug haul carried out in Delhi. According to officials, the two arrested Afghan nationals who are said to have Taliban links are presently being probed by the NCB officials.

As confirmed by the NCB, the two men who were arrested from Bhopal cannot speak Hindi and were arrested after they could not connect to their handlers. They will be shortly produced in court after which the NCB is likely to seek the custody of the suspects for further investigations. It is pertinent to mention that the police had arrested the kingpin of the entire drug racket in Jamia Nagar.

Shaheen Bagh drug bust

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Delhi Zone seized 50 Kg of high-quality heroin, 47 Kg of suspected narcotics, 30 lakh of drug money in cash, cash counting machines, and other incriminating material from residential premises in Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh on Wednesday, April 27, on a tip-off.

The contraband was stored in travel bags, bag packs, and jute sacks. The seized heroin originated from Afghanistan and the drug money was suspected to be channelled through a hawala channel. The seized heroin had Flipkart packaging. One Indian national has been charged in the case.