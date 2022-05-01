Shaheen Bagh Drug Bust: NCB Apprehends One More Accused Involved In Money Laundering

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has apprehended one more accused in the sensational Delhi Shaheen Bagh drugs case on Sunday over alleged money laundering allegations. The arrest comes after four persons were arrested in connection with the seizure of 50 kg heroin, 47 kg of suspected narcotic powder and Rs 30 lakh cash by the NCB on April 27. On April 30, the four accused have been sent to a seven-day remand.

The case relates to the NCB Delhi zone seizing 50 Kg of high-quality heroin, 47 Kg of suspected narcotics, 30 lakh of drug money in cash, cash counting machines, and other incriminating material from residential premises in Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh on Wednesday, April 27, on a tip-off. The contraband was stored in travel bags, bag packs, and jute sacks.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Deputy Director-General (DDG) of the NCB, Gyaneshwar Singh, mentioned about international links to the drug bust. Singh revealed that the drugs from the Shaheen Bagh bust were consigned from Afghanistan.

"All the agencies in India are serious regarding drugs. We also keep coordinating with each other. NCB is also one of the coordinating agencies," DDG Northern Range, Gyaneshwar Singh told Republic Media Network.

When asked about the recent drug busts in the country, Singh said, "Customs had found 102 kg of drugs at Attari border. Gujarat ATS recovered 57 kg of drugs," adding, "This is a sensitive matter and we are keeping eye on it."

He also mentioned that the contraband was stored in travel bags, bag packs, and jute sacks. The seized heroin originated from Afghanistan and the drug money was believed to be channelled through a hawala channel. The illegal consignment carried Flipkart packaging.

On Friday, authorities apprehended two Afghan nationals in relation to the major drug haul carried out in Delhi. According to NCB officials, the two arrested Afghan nationals, with alleged Taliban links, could not converse in Hindi and were arrested after they could not connect and admit to their handlers. Also, one Indian national has been charged in the case.

The duo were produced in a court after which the NCB sought their custody for detailed investigations. It is pertinent to mention that the police arrested the kingpin of the entire drug racket in Jamia Nagar.