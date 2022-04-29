Shaheen Bagh Drug Bust: NCB Raids Underway In Various States To Probe Narco-terror Links

In a breaking development, several Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) teams on Friday launched raids in different locations across various states. NCB officials have now informed that the raids are underway in different states. The development comes after NCB Delhi Zone seized 50 Kg of high-quality heroin, 47 Kg of suspected narcotics, and 30 lakh of drug money in cash, several cash counting machines, and other incriminating material from residential premises in Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh on Thursday.

Following the massive drug bust, NCB officials have revealed off the record that several NCB teams are currently conducting raids in different states. Speaking to Republic about the raids in progress, the NCB sources said that the teams were probing the Narco terror links in the drug bust. “Raids are underway in different states. We will include ED in the probe if the recovered money is for hawala,” the NCB source said.

“If the matter of Narco-terror comes under investigation, then NIA will be included in the investigation. Drug connections from Afghanistan, Dubai and Pakistan are also under probe. Soon, there will be many more arrests and big revelations,” the source added. This comes only hours after the NCB apprehended two Afghan nationals in connection to the major drug haul carried out in Delhi. According to officials, the two arrested Afghan nationals, who are alleged to have Taliban links, are presently being interrogated by the NCB officials.

Shaheen Bagh drug bust

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Delhi Zone seized 50 Kg of high-quality heroin, 47 Kg of suspected narcotics, 30 lakh of drug money in cash, cash counting machines, and other incriminating material from residential premises in Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh on Wednesday, April 27 on a tip-off. The contraband was stored in travel bags, bag packs, and jute sacks. The seized heroin originated from Afghanistan and the drug money was suspected to be channelled through Hawala. The seized heroin had Flipkart packaging. One Indian national has been charged in the case.

Following this, NCB chief SN Pradhan, while speaking exclusively to Republic TV, revealed that the rapid rise in illegal trafficking has connections with Pakistan, Afghanistan and other countries in the middle east. NCB Director General SN Pradhan spoke to Republic TV and revealed that the major crackdown on drugs carried out in the country was with the help of more central agencies that are probing the drug problem. The NCB chief further informed that the lead to the Shaheen Bagh drug crackdown was attained by linking many drug hauls in the country. He informed that the probe has shown the drug network flowing far and wide in the country.

Image: ANI