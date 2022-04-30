Shaheen Bagh Drug Bust: Neighbours Unaware Of Activities, 'Case Brought Shame To Locality'

While the four arrested in the Shaheen Bagh drug bust case have been sent to a seven-day remand, one of the shopkeepers next to the crime scene said he had never seen the accused coming or going out of the premises. Stating that the neighbourhood was alerted of the fold of events only after officials reached the spot and carried out raids, the shopkeeper said that the Delhi Police even interrogated them but they had no information.

"I saw the police investigation during the drug bust. I do not know those people who are arrested. I have never seen them coming or going out. Police also asked us but we do not know anything," the shopkeeper next to Shaheen Bagh's drug bust crime scene said.

He, however, added that the bust has brought shame to the locality.

Shaheen Bagh drug bust case

On Friday, authorities in Delhi apprehended two Afghan nationals in relation to the major drug haul carried out in Delhi. According to NCB officials, the two arrested Afghan nationals, with alleged Taliban links, could not converse in Hindi and were arrested after they could not connect and admit to their handlers. Also, one Indian national has been charged in the case.

The duo were produced in a court after which the NCB sought their custody for detailed investigations. It is pertinent to mention that the police arrested the kingpin of the entire drug racket in Jamia Nagar.

Foreign links in Shaheen Bagh drug bust being probedShaheen Bagh Drug Bust:

In the sensational Shaheen Bagh drug bust case, four persons were arrested in connection with the seizure of 50 kg heroin, 47 kg of suspected narcotic powder and Rs 30 lakh cash by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on April 27, have been sent to a seven-day remand.

The case relates to the NCB Delhi zone seizing 50 Kg of high-quality heroin, 47 Kg of suspected narcotics, 30 lakh of drug money in cash, cash counting machines, and other incriminating material from residential premises in Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh on Wednesday, April 27, on a tip-off. The contraband was stored in travel bags, bag packs, and jute sacks.