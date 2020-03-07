Shaheen Bagh Shooter Kapil Gujjar Granted Bail By A Delhi Court

In a big development, a Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to Kapil Gujjar, who opened fire in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area on February 1. The Delhi Police had opposed the bail plea. On February 1, Kapil Gujjar, a 25-year-old resident of a village in the outskirts of Delhi bordering Noida, had shot twice in the air near the Shaheen Bagh protest site.

After firing the shots he had told media that no one but Hindus will get what they want in this nation. In his initial statement, Kapil Gujjar had said that he was annoyed at protesters because the road closed by them caused long traffic jams. Gujjar said that he had to endure these jams frequently while going to Lajpat Nagar for shopping for an upcoming family wedding.

Earlier, Delhi Police DCP Rajesh Deo Deo told reporters that Kapil Baisala Gujjar, who had opened fire at the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest site in Shaheen Bagh on Saturday, was a member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). This prompted the AAP to approach the poll body against the police officer. Taking a strong view of it, the Election Commission said his statement was "totally uncalled for" and barred him from election duty. The poll body also observed that the investigation had "political connotations" and Deo's conduct has "consequences" for "free and fair elections".

