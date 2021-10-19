Shahjahanpur Advocate Murder Case: Uttar Pradesh police Arrest Accused Lawyer

On Monday, UP police arrested a lawyer for the alleged murder of advocate Bhupendra Singh. Bhupendra Singh of the Jalalabad tehsil was shot and killed inside the Shahjahanpur court complex on Monday, according to the police. He was 38 years old. The forensic team has gathered evidence from the scene of the incident, police said. The footage from the surveillance cameras is also being utilized. A team of three doctors will conduct the deceased's post mortem report. More investigations are being carried out.

Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (Law & order), said, "Accused lawyer in the murder case of another lawyer on court complex in Shahjahanpur has been arrested. The accused has confessed to his crime. The murder took place due to an old dispute."

Uttar Pradesh police arrest accused lawyer for murder of Bhupendra Singh

The 38-year-old lawyer was shot in the head and died at the Shahjahanpur district court in Uttar Pradesh on Monday afternoon. According to the police, lawyer Bhupendra Singh of Jalalabad tehsil had gone to a third-floor office in the district court to speak with a clerk in connection with a case when he was shot and killed.

A pistol was also discovered near the body. While no suspects were found in the neighbourhood, prompting police to declare they were trying to figure out whether it was a murder or a suicide, lawyers at the complex went on strike, urging that the accused be arrested. The police stated the case had been solved and an accused had been arrested a few hours later.

"The murder of a lawyer in the court premises of Shahjahanpur district of UP is very sad and shameful, which exposes the law and order situation in the BJP government here and the government's claims in this regard. Now finally the question arises that who is safe in UP? Government should pay proper attention to this," Mayawati tweeted in Hindi shortly after the incident.

Priyanka Gandhi blasted UP CM Yogi Adityanath in a Facebook post, saying the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister used to declare that goons and miscreants had departed the state, but now they are entering a court and killing a lawyer.

Lawyers on strike

The attorneys have stopped working and have begun a 'dharna' at the Khirni Bagh intersection in Shahjahanpur, according to Central Bar Association president Anant Kumar Singh. All advocates will continue on strike until the killers are apprehended, according to the president of the bar association. Protesting lawyers have also requested Rs 1 crore in compensation for the deceased's family, as well as a top official to investigate the case, he said.

