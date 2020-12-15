Shakti Bill Sent To Joint Select Committee Of Maharashtra Legislature After BJP's Demand

On Tuesday, the Maharashtra government gave in to BJP's demand and sent the Shakti Bill to the Joint Select Committee of the state legislature for further scrutiny. This comes a day after Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tabled the Shakti Bill in the state Assembly which entails strict punishments and a fine up to Rs.10 lakh for crimes such as rape, acid attack, and derogatory material on social media against women and children. He urged the committee to finalize the draft of the bill before the budget session. Modelled after Andhra Pradesh's Disha Act, the bill in its present form will need the Union government's approval even if it is passed in the Maharashtra legislature as it amends Central laws.

Speaking to the media after the culmination of the two-day Winter session, BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis noted, "The government has created a joint select committee on the Shakti Bill. We acknowledge that this is an important step. So, it has to be done in a calculative manner. This should be discussed on a large scale. The government has accepted our demand to send it to the Joint Select Committee. We will put forth our views in the Joint Select Committee and try to ensure that a strong and good law is enacted."

Read: Maharashtra Home Minister On Atrocities Against Women: 'Disha Law To Be Enacted Soon'

Shakti Bill sent to Joint Select Committee of the Maharashtra Legislature



Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh requested the committee to make a final draft of the Bill before the upcoming budget session of the assembly. — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2020

Read: AP Legislature Passes Disha Bill

Shakti Bill has been sent to Joint Select Committee. It'll have 21 members from all parties -14 members from Lower House & 7 from Upper House. It'll make the final draft of the Bill, after a detailed study, before the next Assembly session: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh https://t.co/Mw5b66bApC pic.twitter.com/DVh5RMONBy — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2020

Here are the key aspects of the new legislation:

Amendments in the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act

Establishment of at least one special court in each district for trial under this law

Provision for special public prosecutors and special police teams which will have at least one woman officer

The investigation period has been reduced from two months to 15 days

The trial period has been reduced from two months to 30 days

The appeal period has been reduced from 6 months to 45 days

Rape and acid attack convicts can be sentenced to life imprisonment or death

Special institutions shall be set up to provide medical or psychiatric support, counselling services, financial aid and rehabilitation to victims

Provision for reimbursement of the victims' plastic surgery and face reconstruction expenses

Setting up of 'Women and Children Offenders Registry' and linking it to the National Registry of Sexual Offenders

A person making a false complaint will face imprisonment up to one year, fine or both

Read: Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Shakti Act 2020; Sets 15-day Limit On Probe Into Rapes

Read: EXCLUSIVE: Disha Act Bill Cleared By Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Accessed