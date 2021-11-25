Shakti Mills Gangrape: Bombay HC Stays Death Sentence Of Convicts, Gives Life Imprisonment

The Bombay High Court, on November 25, pronounced its verdict on Shakti Mills gang-rape case and commuted the death sentence of the three accused to life imprisonment. Notably, the life imprisonment of Mohammed Ashfaq was upheld and took strong exception to the two-finger test performed on the telephone operator. Over seven years after a trial court in Mumbai sentenced three men, including an 18-year-old, to death by hanging in the heinous crime that was committed in 2013, the Bombay HC lowered the punishment of the 'repeat offenders' and the culprits will stay in jail "for the remainder of their natural life," the Bombay HC stated.

"The Court cannot ignore the fact that the offence has shocked the conscience of society. Rape is a violation of human rights. But this is a constitutional court, sentence of death is irrevocable," Bombay HC further stated.

Bombay HC sets aside death sentence of 3 accused in Shakti Mills gangrape case

The hearing on the convict's appeal filed in 2014 was heard before Judge Sadhna Jadhav and Judge Prithviraj Chavan via virtual conferencing. The confirmation of higher courts is mandatory in orders that sentence the accused. Under Section 366 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the sentence of death is required to be submitted by the court of session for confirmation to the High Court and the sentence cannot be executed unless it stands confirmed by the High Court.

"Death puts an end to the concept of repentance. It cannot be said that the accused deserved only the death penalty. They deserved religious imprisonment for life to repent for the offence committed by them. Not to assimilate into society. There is no scope of reformation," the Bench ordered.

During the hearing, the Bench quoted Khalil Gibran saying, "And how shall you punish those whose remorse is already greater than their misdeeds? Is not remorse the justice which is administered by that very law which you would fain serve? Yet you cannot lay remorse upon the innocent nor lift it from the heart of the guilty."

Shakti Mills gangrape case & telephone operator gang rape case

On March 20, 2014, special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam held three common accused guilty namely Vijay Jadhav, Kasim Shaikh and Salim Ansari of gang rape of a telephone operator and the 22-year-old photojournalist and pronounced them guilty minutes later. Notably, apart from grave allegations levelled by the photojournalist, the same accused persons were named in the gang rape of the aforementioned 19-year-old telephone operator.

The counsel for the accused Yug Chaudhry contended before a bench of Justices SS Jadhav and PK Chavan that the death sentence has been awarded incorrectly by the wrong application of the law. On the other hand, legal experts stated that judge Nikam had sought invocation of an additional charge against three of the convicts who were common to both cases. He sought the charge of Section 376 E of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) to mark the common accused as 'repeat offenders in a rape case'. Notably, the said section provides for a death sentence as maximum punishment for such repeat offenders in rape and gang rape cases.

Though the judge had not elucidated the rationale behind the application of Section 376, it is perceived as a higher penalty for repeat offenders. It may be recalled that the heinous crime against the telephone operator took place on July 31, 2013, while the Shakti Mills rape incident occurred on August 23, less than a month. Reports suggest that the telephone operator was reluctant in lodging her complaint however, the photojournalist emboldened had her to file an FIR as she had done it immediately after the brutal rape incident at the estranged Shakti Mills compound near Mahalakshmi Railway Station.