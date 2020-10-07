'Shameful': Kiren Rijiju On Rahul Gandhi’s Aide Boasting Plot To Trigger Caste Riots

A shocking conspiracy has been alleged to be at play in Hathras, with tapes, testimonies and reports indicating falsities and deception in what has gone on at the village, along with the UP government now moving the Supreme Court to monitor the CBI probe that it had sought to investigate all aspects of the case. Amid this, Republic has got the ultimate clincher - a sting on a Congress leader who is a right-hand-man of Rahul Gandhi - in which the stung leader reveals on tape a ghastly political plot to incite bloody riots.

Reacting to this, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju called the plot "shameful".

In the expose, it is made abundantly clear how the leader attempted to incite 'unstoppable' violence and named the top political leaders who would join in at the opportune moment. 'Operation Danga' by Republic Media Network's SIT uncovers Congress' direct role in the Hathras case and how it planned to leverage the situation. In it, Republic TV's News Editor Amit Kumar Chaudhary stung former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's Hathras assistant and a holder of key party posts, Shyoraj Jivan Valmiki, who has confessed that he provoked Dalits in Hathras among much much more.

'Nobody can stop riots'

The leader bragged about how Congress is ready to engineer riots and revealed stunning details about a 'mass bloodbath'. The Congress leader said that there will be "a fierce clash" and "a bloody fight". When asked the reason, he claimed that "They (unknown) burnt effigies of people of my community. My effigy was burnt. There is anger over it and it has increased day by day."

"Nobody can stop riots, the way the situation is panning out. Because it is the Valmiki samaj marshal kaum. You can attack us in villages because there are 2 houses, 4 houses. You can gherao us. Many will be slaughtered, many will be killed. We are in large numbers in the city," he said. The Congress leader admitted that there is "full top-notch preparation" and his party is "gearing-up" for it.

'I intervened four days later'

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra's top aide confessed his belated intervention in the Hathras case. He said that the "case was buried" but he intervened four days later. "The family was demotivated and had given up. They were ready for a compromise. When I came to know, I went there to meet them. If any person had gone there, he wouldn't bear what he would see. I am from the same caste. If a person from another caste would have seen, even he wouldn't bear," he said.

Shyoraj Jivan revealed that the Congress "got a huge issue and the party latched on to it." "Now the situation is such that all Kshatriyas have become my enemies. Kshatriyas are holding back meetings with me. The community is getting united. There is anger in the community," he said.

In the tape, he goes on in great detail to reveal how he is willing to take any and all help to incite mass violence, and that nothing will be able to stop it. He proceeds, on being asked, to allege that leaders of the Congress from Delhi were ready to arrive one after the other depending on the scale of the violence, finally stating on record that Rahul Gandhi would come 'when bullets are fired'.

"Of course they (national leaders) will come. PL Punia can come. Mukul Wasnik can come. We can call anybody from Congress. From Samajwadi Party, we can get Akhilesh Yadav. Rahul will come when bullets are fired. Two people should die from each side. A leader should die or some common man should die, " Jivan said.

He also spoke about being in touch with persons in Delhi, exposing their role, and boasted about his own influence in the party. "I was arrested that day. I am a Babbar Sher of Aligarh and this nation. When we came to know on 29th, we had a huge protest with thousands of people. We vandalised. There were cases against us. Then we got a call from Delhi. The people who were protesting in Delhi are our people only. I have been a national secretary."

The Hathras case

The 19-year-old woman was reported to have been gangraped in Hathras on September 14 following which four people were arrested. She died on September 29 at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital by which time the matter had drawn shock, outrage and dismay across the nation, rising manifold as the victim succumbed. Over the subsequent days, numerous political personalities demonstrated in New Delhi and made their way towards Hathras stating an intent to meet the victim's family.

Initially, the Uttar Pradesh government hesitated, blocking persons like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at the Noida border following which they attempted to move to Hathras on foot, ending in a scramble with the police where Rahul Gandhi even fell albeit suspiciously, at which Congress party began a fresh set of protests. Other political leaders also attempted to go to Hathras. Some, like Trinamool's Derek O'Brien were undoubtedly subjected to rough treatment.

Meanwhile, in a move that drew even more outrage, the Hathras police conducted a mid-night funeral for the victim, against the wishes of the family which wanted to wait till dawn. Top Hathras police officers including the SP would later be suspended by the Yogi administration for this action. They claimed to fear a law and order problem had they waited, as their explanation.

