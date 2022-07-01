In a key development, the Income Tax department sent a notice to NCP chief Sharad Pawar in connection with his poll affidavits filed in 2004, 2009, 2014, and 2020. Making this revelation on Thursday while speaking to the media, Pawar decried the purported misuse of central investigative agencies. Maintaining that he was not worried about giving the necessary information to I-T, he averred, "There has been a qualitative increase in the efficiency of this department. Focusing on gathering information about so many years, and gathering information from certain people, seems to be a strategic shift".

Sharad Pawar remarked, "The help of ED and central agencies is being used nowadays and the results are visible. Many members of the Legislative Assembly say they have received notices of inquiry. This new method has started. We didn’t even know the name ED five years ago. Today, even in the villages, people jokingly say that you will have an ED behind you."

Speaking about the I-T notice, the NCP supremo stressed, "This system is used against people with different political views. I have received a similar love letter from Income Tax. They are now investigating the information contained in my affidavit while contesting the 2004 Lok Sabha elections. I also stood for the Lok Sabha in 2009, after 2009 I stood for the Rajya Sabha elections of 2014, and now the notice regarding the affidavit of the Rajya Sabha elections of 2020 has also come. Luckily I have all his information in order".

The collapse of MVA government

The I-T notice comes amid the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra. Eknath Shinde, who handled the Urban Development and Public Works (including Public Undertakings) portfolios in the MVA government took oath as the new Chief Minister. He was instrumental in the downfall of the state government as 38 other Sena MLAs joined him outside the state in protest against the continuation of the alliance with NCP and Congress. In a big political twist, Devendra Fadnavis who was pipped to be the CM was inducted into the Cabinet as his Deputy even as he initially declined to a part of the government.