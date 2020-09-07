Sharad Pawar Recieved 'threat Calls' After Thackeray Reveals NCP Minister; Probe Ordered

In a massive revelation, Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil on Monday, revealed that NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh received threat calls at their residence after CM Thackeray. Speaking at the 2-day Monsoon session, he said this was a serious offence and an investigation had been initiated into the matter. Reports state that the leaders received phone calls at their residence for unknown callers abroad.

China says 'no details on abduction' after Indian Army dials PLA about 5 Arunachal teens

Patil: 'Pawar received threat calls'

"Calls were made yesterday and now Sharad Pawar is getting threatening calls. This is a serious offence. The Cabinet has insisted for investigation in the matter. I am certain that we shall soon reach a conclusion on this," said Patil.

Dawood 'aide' threatens to 'blow up' Thackeray residence Matoshree; security beefed up

Dawood aide threatens to blow up 'Matoshree'

On Sunday, sources reported that a man claiming to be gangster Dawood Ibrahim's aide had allegedly threatened to blow up the Thackeray residence - Matoshree. Sources reported that two such threatening calls were made from Dubai on Thackeray’s landline number, as confirmed by the Mumbai police. Security has been beefed up outside the Thackeray residence. CM Uddhav Thackeray has preferred to reside in his family home 'Matoshree' rather than occupying the official CM residence - Varsha Bungalow.

The cabinet which met on Sunday, has expressed its concerns over the alleged phone call made to threaten to blow up Matoshree with a bomb and the cabinet has also condemned such act. The nature of such threat being serious in nature should be immediately picked up by the central govt and should punish the culprits behind this act, said the cabinet. Meanwhile, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has ordered a probe in the matter to be conducted by the crime branch.

Bihar polls: Sushant Rajput finds a mention in CM Nitish's rally, mourns actor's death

Mayor Pednekar slams 'threat'

Reacting to the 'threat' to the Shiv Sena Supremo, Mumbai Mayor & Shiv Sena leader Kishori Pednekar said, "I condemn this and as a Shiv Sainik, 'Matoshree' has been the gift of Balasaheb and Maa. It is a symbol where Shiv Sena was born and grew. Anyone seeing Matoshree with evil eyes, we will gather an army of Shiv Sainiks to protect it. I have complete faith in the Mumbai police and I hope PM Modi also pays special attention to this." Several other Sena leaders too echoed similar sentiments.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India overtakes Brazil by total cases; recovery stands at 77%

Dawood 'fan' detained

In December 2019, a Mumbaikar named Shera Chikna - a fan of underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim shared a post on Facebook of a cake that had 'Happy Birthday Boss' on its icing. Pictures of five cakes and several file photos of Dawood were shared by Chikna, tagging three other friends on Dawood's birthday 26 December. Chikna, whose profile reads 'Work at D Company' and 'Lives in Dubai', educated in Dubai has run afoul the Mumbai police who detained him for interrogation. Police have revealed that Chikna posted the photos as he wanted to get maximum number of followers on Facebook and Instagram.