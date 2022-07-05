Sharjeel Imam Alleges Assault In Tihar Jail; Urges Court To 'show Cause Jail Authorities'

On Monday, JNU student Sharjeel Imam alleged that he was assaulted and harassed by convicts in his cell at the Tihar jail. In an application filed before the Karkardooma court, he mentioned that the incident took place when 8-9 convicts along with the Assistant Superintendent came to his cell at around 7.30 pm on June 30 under the pretext of carrying out a search. Contending that they wanted to plant some contraband in order to put him in trouble, Imam stressed that the Assistant Superintendent remained a mute spectator when the assault took place.

The application noted, "During the aforesaid illegal search, the petitioner's books and clothes were thrown away and he was assaulted and called a terrorist and anti-national when he tried to prevent them from throwing stuff. The applicant requested the AS to prevent them from doing the assault as the AS was present there during the entire episode but to no avail as he was further assaulted by the convicts. It appeared that the AS was complicit in the illegal act. The applicant was cornered and search was carried out where no contraband was recovered."

His prayer was as follows:

Show cause the jail authorities for the illegal assault and search committed upon the applicant

Immediately direct the jail authorities to take all steps to protect the applicant from any future assault/harassment

Direct the jail authorities to preserve the video recorded in the CCTV camera of the jail from 7.15-8 pm on June 30

Sharjeel Imam's legal woes

Sharjeel Imam was a key organizer of the Shaheen Bagh protests. His controversial remarks came to light on January 25, 2020, when BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra shared a video. In the video purportedly from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, he said that 5 lakh people can come together and permanently cut the North-East from India. Furthermore, he stressed that this was the only way in which the Indian government would pay heed to the concerns of the protesters. On January 28, 2020, he was arrested in Bihar after the police accused him of being involved in the violence that took during the anti-CAA protests.

In April this year, the Karkardooma court denied him bail in the larger conspiracy case pertaining to the Delhi riots which left at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured. Arguing before the court that the prosecution's allegations are false and imaginary, Imam's counsel Tanvir Ahmad Mir maintained that his client has never advocated for any violence. Contending that the JNU scholar only called for 'chakka jam' which has been happening in India for years, Mir stressed that the former cannot be held accountable for any meeting or event leading up to the riots as he was arrested in January itself.