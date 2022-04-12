Sharjeel Imam Denied Bail In Larger Conspiracy Case Pertaining To Delhi Riots

On Monday, Delhi's Karkardooma court denied bail to JNU student Sharjeel Imam in the larger conspiracy case pertaining to the Delhi riots which left at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured. Arguing before the court that the prosecution's allegations are false and imaginary, Imam's counsel Tanvir Ahmad Mir maintained that his client has never advocated for any violence. Contending that the JNU scholar only called for chakka-jam which has been happening in India for years, Mir stressed that the former cannot be held accountable for any meeting or event leading up to the riots as he was arrested on January 28, 2020.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat observed, "What is different here is that chakka-jam is desired with a certain goal. Sharjeel Imam in his speech of 13.12.2019 makes a mention about Delhi being the capital of India and gives an illustration that if even a flyover collapses, the whole world will know of it. Also. Mr. Donald Trump, the President of United States of America was to visit Delhi on 24th of February 2020. The happening of riots on the same day when the President of the USA was in Delhi and the whole world media was there to cover it, does not appear from the charge sheet to be mere co-incidence."

Ruling that Imam prima facie played a role in the conspiracy even though he was in custody during the period of riots, the court held, "One act cannot be read in isolation. At times, if read by itself, a particular act or an activity may appear innocuous but if is a part of chain of events constituting a conspiracy, then all the events must be read together. Moreover, in the present case of conspiracy, as per the charge sheet, different organizations and groups are not just inter-related but also multi-layered."

Sharjeel Imam's controversial remarks

Sharjeel Imam was a key organizer of the Shaheen Bagh protests. His controversial remarks came to light on January 25, 2020, when BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra shared a video. In the video purportedly from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, he said that 5 lakh people can come together and permanently cut the North-East from India. Furthermore, he stressed that this was the only way in which the Indian government would pay heed to the concerns of the protesters. On January 28, 2020, he was arrested from Bihar after the police accused him of being involved in the violence that took during the anti-CAA protests.