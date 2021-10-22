Sharjeel Imam Denied Bail In Sedition Case; Court Pinpoints Effect Of 'incendiary Speech'

On Friday, a Delhi court denied bail to JNU student Sharjeel Imam in a sedition case pertaining to his alleged provocative speech on December 13, 2019. The prosecution argued that Imam instigated a particular religious community against the government by creating unfounded fears in their minds regarding the Citizenship Amendment Bill and the National Register of Citizens which resulted in riots at several places. Apart from Section 124A (sedition), he was also booked under other sections of the IPC, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and the Arms Act.

Additional Sessions Judge Anuj Agrawal ruled that there is skanty evidence in support of the allegation that anyone committed the act of rioting after hearing Imam's speech. He observed, "The theory as propounded by investigating agency leaves gaping holes which leaves an incomplete picture unless the gaps are filled by resorting to surmises and conjectures or by essentially relying upon the disclosure statement of applicant/accused Sharjeel Iman and co-accused. In either case, it is not legally permissible to build the edifice of prosecution version upon the foundation of imagination or upon inadmissible confession before a police officer".

However, he stressed that the fundamental right of freedom of speech and expression cannot be exercised at the cost of communal peace and harmony. Refusing to grant him bail on the basis of the sedition charge, the judge held, "Thus in view of settled position of law, the issue whether the said speech would fall within ambit of section 124A IPC (sedition) or not, requires a deeper analysis at an appropriate stage. However, suffice it would be to observe that a cursory and plain reading of the speech dated 13.12.2019 reveals that same is clearly on communal/divisive lines. In my view, the tone and tenor of the incendiary speech tend to have a debilitating effect upon public tranquility, peace and harmony of the society".

Sharjeel Imam's controversial remarks

Sharjeel Imam was a key organizer of the Shaheen Bagh protests. His controversial remarks came to light on January 25, 2020, when BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra shared a video that featured him. In the video purportedly from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, he is heard saying that 5 lakh people can come together and permanently cut the North-East from India. Moreover, he stressed that this was the only way in which the Indian government would pay heed to the concerns of the protesters.

In the video, Imam said, "If we have 5 lakh organized people then we can permanently cut north-east from India or at least for one month. Put so much (unclear) on the road that they cannot even remove it for a month. It is our responsibility to isolate Assam from India, then only they will listen to us."

Imam was arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad district on January 28, 2020, after the police accused him of being involved in the violence that took place in Jamia on December 15, 2019, during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Charges under Section 153A, 124A, and 505 of the Indian Penal Code were slapped against him. Subsequently, he was charged under the stringent UAPA. On July 10, 2020, a single bench of the Delhi High Court of Justice V Kameswar Rao rejected Sharjeel Imam's plea for default bail.