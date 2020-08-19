Sharp Shooter With Plans Of Political Assassination Opened Fire At Gujarat ATS Apprehended

In a shocking incident that has come to light from Ahmedabad, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) was shot upon by a D Gang member’s employee and sharpshooter named Irfan Ismail Shaikh aged 23, who had allegedly come to the city to carry out a political assassination.

On Tuesday night, the Gujarat ATS had gotten a tip-off that there was a sharpshooter who was an aide of Shakil Babu Shaikh alias Chhota Shakil who is believed to be a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim. In fact, the information was also that the gang member had been sent to assassinate the political leader of BJP named Gordhan Zadafia who has been an old hand of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and a renowned name in Gujarat politics.

According to the ATS team, there were four team members who had gone to arrest the sharpshooter who was identified as Shaikh from a hotel in relief road. Before the team could arrest him, he took out his pistol and opened fire at the Gujarat ATS team.

“Luckily, no officer had been hurt. We then had a scuffle during which he was arrested later. He had plans of assassinating a big political leader of BJP name Gordhan Zadafia,” a senior official of ATS shared.

Massive revelation

Moreover, after interrogation, it was also found out by the Gujarat ATS team that Irfan had been given instructions by Chhota Shakeel himself from Karachi. There were several photographs and material seized from Irfan’s mobile phone. Officials also shared that the sharpshooter had done a recce of Kamalam which is the BJP head office in Koba. There were several videos and photographs of BJP offices which were seized by ATS.

“We have gotten videos from his phone of Kamalam. He was going to execute the plan when he’d have gotten further orders from higher-ups of his gang. These videos he had sent to his bosses,” another official of ATS shared.

Officials of the ATS also attributed this kind of planning to the D Gang who wants to create political unrest in India and usually send their sharpshooters for political assassinations who are more inclined towards the betterment of Hindu leaders.

