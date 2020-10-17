Shaurya Chakra Awardee's Wife Jagdish Kaur Blames Punjab Govt For Balwinder Singh's Death

Lashing out at the state government for rescinding Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu's security, his wife Jagdish Kaur on Saturday, said that there were 42 registered FIRs of attacks against him. Blaming the Punjab government and intelligence agencies for his death, his wife - who was also awarded the Shaurya Chakra in 1993, has stated that inspite of several attempts to gain security, his security was not renewed. The 62-year-old Shaurya Chakra awardee was shot dead at his residence by two bike-borne assailants on Friday morning at Punjab's Bhikhiwind village in Tarn Taran district.

Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh shot dead by unknown assailants in Punjab

Wife: 'State govt responsible for attack'

Speaking to ANI, his daughter - Pranpreet Kaur, said that the attack would not have happened, as killers would have feared retaliation. as killers would have feared retaliation. Recounting the horrifying incident, Balwinder Singh Sandhu's family narrated the sequence of events leading up to the murder of the Shaurya Chakra awardee, adding that it seemed like Balwinder Singh was allegedly watched and his movements were tracked by the assailants before firing at close range. Sandhu was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

"There are 42 registered FIRs of attacks on our family and countless other attacks have taken place which are not on record. Withdrawal of security was wrong. Govt, administration & intelligence agencies are responsible for this. We sought security again, but to no avail. Those who treat security cover as a status symbol have been given provided with it. We actually needed it but weren't provided," said Jagdish Kaur.

Balwinder Singh killed: Chilling incident caught on tape, kin says he was denied security

62-year-old Shaurya Chakra awardee killed

Sandhu, who is a survivor of over 15 terrorist attacks was shot dead by unknown assailants at his residence on Friday in Tarn Taran district in Punjab. Balwinder Singh, a social activist who was awarded the Shaurya Chakra in 1993, was shot five times in his chest by the unknown gunman. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Ferozepur DIG to probe into the murder. Police is not ruling out the possibility of linking Sandhu's murder to the increased pro-Khalistan activities in Punjab.

As per reports, Balwinder Singh Sandhu and his brother Ranjeet Singh along with the help of their wives Jagdish Kaur Sandhu and Balraj Kaur Sandhu have successfully foiled 16 attempts by terrorists within a span of 11 months in 1990-91. The group of terrorists attacking them ranged from 10 to 200 and the Sandhu family had reportedly fought the terrorists with their pistols and sten guns provided by the Government. All four are co-awardees of the Shaurya Chakra. The family has refused to perform Sandhu's last rites.

