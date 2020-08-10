'She Wants The Truth To Be Hidden': SSR's Family Lawyer Slams Rhea Over Fresh Affidavit

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh on Monday slammed actor Rhea Chakraborty for filing an affidavit questioning the CBI's involvement in the Sushant's death probe saying that she had 'exposed herself' by contradicting her own initial request for a CBI inquiry. He added that if she really wanted the truth to be out, she would never oppose the probe by the central agency.

"As far has her petition says, she does not want a CBI inquiry. This proves that her initial demand was just to gain sympathy. If she had a genuine interest in unravelling the truth, then why has she filed such a big affidavit saying CBI has no jurisdiction. She could not have exposed herself in a bigger way. She wants the truth to be hidden," said Vikas Singh.

Regarding the ED's probe into the alleged money laundering case involving Rhea and her family, Vikas Singh said, "The Mumbai police had launched no investigation into the right direction. We knew that she was throwing away his money. We realised 17 crores came in and 15 crores was taken out. We used this in our FIR and now the ED has taken up the case. Where has this money gone? Sushant brought no property." Earlier in the day, Rhea, her brother Showik and father Indrajit Chakraborty reported at the office of the central probe agency in Mumbai's Ballard Estate.

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Siddharth Pithani Reaches ED; Rhea, Brother & Dad Already There

Read: Rhea Chakraborty Files Affidavit In SC; Attacks Media, Draws Link To Bihar Elections

Rhea links SSR probe to Bihar Elections

On Monday Rhea Chakraborty filed a fresh affidavit in the Supreme Court attacking media for 'unfairly holding her responsible' for Sushant's death. Rhea in her affidavit also opposed the transfer of the case by Bihar Police to CBI and linked the Sushant case to the Bihar elections. 'The issue is blown out of proportion and extreme trauma and infringement of privacy of the rights is caused due to constant sensationalization of this case," Rhea in the affidavit.

Talking about the transfer of the case by Bihar Police to CBI, the affidavit reads, "...It is submitted that the transfer of investigation to CBI by Bihar Police is illegal and bad in law. However, the Petitioner reiterated that she has no objection if this Hon’ble Court refer the matter to CBI by its order and even if the CBI investigates the matter the jurisdiction will still be with the Courts at Mumbai and not at Patna."

Linking Sushant's case to Bihar elections, Rhea in the affidavit said, "The sad incident of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput who hailed from Bihar, unfortunately, occurred just in wake of elections in Bihar. This has led to the issue of suicide of deceased being isolated and blown out of proportion.

Read: ON TAPE: Disha's Friend Asked About Party Says 'all Will Come Out; Rhea Under Pressure'

Read: Rhea Chakraborty's Brother Showik & Father Indrojit To Appear Before ED In Sushant Case