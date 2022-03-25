Sheena Bora Murder Case: CBI Opposes Indrani Mukerjea's SC Bail Plea; Key Submissions Here

On Thursday, CBI filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court strongly opposing Indrani Mukerjea's plea challenging the Bombay High Court order dated December 16, 2021, denying her bail. Highlighting that the petitioner had committed the heinous act of planning and killing her own daughter Sheena Bora, it observed that such a gruesome act doesn't deserve leniency from the apex court. The central agency also said that there is sufficient evidence to prove the guilt of Mukerjea and the other accused beyond a reasonable doubt. Moreover, it expressed concern that she might abscond if released on bail as she is a British national.

Here are CBI's key submissions in the affidavit:

No delay in the trial

"There are a total of 237 prosecution witnesses out of which 68 witnesses have been examined and 16 witnesses have been dropped till date. The prosecution may drop at least half of the remaining witnesses at the end of the trial. Therefore, the apprehension of the petitioner that the trial will take a long time to conclude is not maintainable."

Flight risk

"It is respectfully submitted that petitioner has committed the offence of murder of her own daughter and attempt to murder of her own son. There is every apprehension that she will threaten, intimidate or induce the prosecution witnesses, will tamper with the evidence and will abscond if enlarged on bail. Further, CBI has not filed a closure report as alleged, only further investigation has been concluded."

Access to proper medical treatment

"Prison Authorities of Byculla Women's Prison is having round-the-clock medical facilities to attend any of the emergencies. Proper treatment and due attention is being provided by the Jail Authorities of Byculla Prison to the Petitioner. As per the jail manual, the jail authorities are bound to arrange proper treatment to any inmate as and when required. The offence committed by the petitioner is very serious in nature and she is not entitled to any leniency from this court on medical grounds."

'Sheena Bora is alive' allegation is false

"The allegation that Sheena Bora was alive after April 2012 based on the SMS exchange between Sheena Bora & Rahul Mukherjea after 24th April 2012 is only the figment of the imagination of the petitioner. Rahul Mukherjea in his statement U/s 161 Crpc dated 27.12.2015 has stated that "with regard to variation in date and time in my mobile handset during the period 2012 that was handed over by me to Khar Police Station, Mumbai after referring the same, I state that due to removal of phone battery or otherwise, it has occurred and I did not notice the same. The date and time as stated by me in my earlier statement are true as per my knowledge".

The Sheena Bora murder case

Indrani Mukerjea and her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna are the main accused in the murder of Bora on April 24, 2012. The alleged killing of Sheena Bora came to the fore in 2015 when Mukerjea's driver Shyamwar Rai was arrested in another case. After revealing that he helped Indrani Mukerjea and Khanna dispose of her body, he turned an approver in the case. Mukerjea and Khanna were arrested by the CBI in April 2015.

On November 19, 2015, her then-husband Peter Mukerjea was arrested by CBI for allegedly being part of the murder conspiracy. As per the CBI, Peter Mukerjea entered into a criminal conspiracy along with Indrani Mukerjea and Khanna to murder Bora. In the supplementary CBI chargesheet filed in 2016, Peter Mukerjea was charged under Section 302 (murder), Section 120B (conspiracy) and Section 201 (Destruction of evidence). Ruling that there was no evidence to show his prima facie involvement in the crime, the Bombay HC granted him bail and Peter Mukerjea was released from jail on March 20, 2020.