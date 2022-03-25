Sheena Bora Murder Case: CBI Opposes Indrani's Bail Plea; 'has Committed Heinous Act'

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) opposing the bail application filed by Indrani Mukerjea in the Sheena Bora murder case on Friday, has stated that she has "committed the heinous act of planning & killing her own daughter Sheena Bora. Such a gruesome act does not deserve leniency."

The premier investigators in their affidavit before the Apex Court stated, "There is every apprehension that she will threaten, intimidate or induce the prosecution witnesses, will tamper with the evidence and will abscond if enlarged on bail."

Opposing the bail plea which was filed by Mukerjea on medical grounds, the CBI, in its affidavit, said "Prison Authorities of Byculla Women's Prison is having round the clock medical facilities to attend any of the emergencies. Proper treatment and due attention is being provided by the Jail Authorities of Byculla Prison to the Petitioner."

"The offence committed by the petitioner is very serious in nature and she is not entitled to any leniency from this Court on medical ground," the CBI said.

The affidavit further states that the allegation that Sheena Bora was alive after April 2012 is just the figment of the imagination of the petitioner. "The allegation that Sheena Bora was alive after April 2012 based on the SMS exchange between Sheena Bora & Rahul Mukherjea after 24th April 2012 is only the figment of imagination of the petitioner," the affidavit read.

The probe agency further added that there is sufficient evidence available in the present case which proves the guilt of the petitioner and other co-accused beyond a reasonable doubt. The judgments cited by the petitioner in para under reply are not applicable to the facts of the present petition/case.

Lastly, the CBI also stated that Mukerjea being a British national is at flight risk and might flee if enlarged on bail.

"...prosecution has strong apprehension that in case, accused is released on bail, she may abscond which shall seriously hamper the ongoing trial of the case as the accused in British National. Further, she may tamper with prosecution evidence and may threaten, intimidate or induce the prosecution witnesses," the reply read.

As things stand, Mukerjea is currently in the judicial custody of Special CBI court in connection with the Sheena Bora murder case. Meanwhile, on December 16, Indrani Mukerjea had also written to the CBI saying that she will move the CBI court to record the statement of a jail inmate who claimed to have met Sheena Bora in Kashmir.

She claimed that an inmate in Mumbai's Byculla prison told her that she spotted Sheena Bora in Kashmir some time ago. Indrani has also requested the CBI to look into the possibility of Sheena being alive. She has always maintained that Sheena has not been murdered and is alive and had gone abroad for her education in 2012. Even so, she could never prove her claims.

The CBI has been investigating the Sheena Bora case since 2015, after taking over the case from Mumbai Police. According to the case registered by Mumbai Police, Sheena Bora was kidnapped and murdered by strangulation in April 2012. This case first came to light after the arrest of Indrani's driver, Shyamvar Rai in another case in August 2015. During the investigation, he confessed to having murdered Sheena Bora in April 2012 and said that he dumped her body in the Raigad district of Maharashtra. He also told Mumbai Police that Sheena's mother, Indrani Mukerjea and Sanjeev Khanna (ex-husband of Indrani) were also involved in this murder.

A look back at the Sheena Bora Murder Case

According to CBI's case before the court, Indrani Mukerjea killed Sheena Bora because she was furious over the relationship between Sheena Bora, whom she introduced as her sister to everyone, and Rahul Mukerjea, son of Peter Mukerjea (third husband of Indrani Mukerjea) from his first marriage. According to the CBI, Indrani killed Sheena Bora as Sheena was threatening to expose her in public over the fact that she was not her sister, but her daughter, CBI said. Driver Shyamvar Rai turned approver in this case. Peter Mukerjea was given bail by a special CBI court in March 2020. During the trial of the case, Indrani and Peter decided to end their relationship too. They were given divorce by a family court in Mumbai in October 2019.