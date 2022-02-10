Sheena Bora Murder Case: Indrani Mukerjea Files Bail Plea In Supreme Court

Sheena Bora murder case prime accused Indrani Mukerjea has filed a bail plea in the Supreme Court on Thursday and the matter will be heard on February 14. Mukerjea's bail plea matter will be heard on February 14 as the apex court did not receive the order copy and it was posted by a bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao. Mukerjea was represented by Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi.

As it stands, Mukerjea is currently in the judicial custody of Special CBI court in connection with the Sheena Bora murder case. Earlier on Monday, a special court accepted the application of Mukerjea that stated that one Asha Korke had met Bora in Kashmir. In addition, the court also directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a reply over the same. The application was moved in the Court by Mukerjea's lawyer Sana R Khan.

Meanwhile, on December 16, Indrani Mukerjea had also written to the CBI saying that she will move the CBI court to record the statement of a jail inmate who claimed to have met Sheena Bora in Kashmir. She claimed that an inmate in Mumbai's Byculla prison told her that she spotted Sheena Bora in Kashmir some time ago. Indrani has also requested the CBI to look into the possibility of Sheena being alive. She has always maintained that Sheena has not been murdered and is alive and had gone abroad for her education in 2012. Even so, she could never prove her claims.

Indrani Mukerjea files plea over inmate meeting Sheena Bora

On January 24, Indrani Mukherjea’s lawyer on Monday made an application before the special CBI court citing the alleged meeting between an ex-inmate and Sheena Bora in Kashmir. In the application, Mukerjea's counsel stated that a woman named Asha Korke had met Sheena Bora in the summer of 2021. The court has accepted the application and has asked CBI to file a reply on this. The next hearing was scheduled for February 4 at the time. She urged the investigation agency to hunt for Bora in the Union Territory.

Further, the lawyer Sana Raees Khan in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network Indrani's lawyer revealed that a woman inmate told her client that she had met Sheena Bora on June 24, 2021, in Dal lake, Srinagar. Khan stated that the contents of the letter will be shared with the special CBI court on the next date of the hearing. She also confirmed that the inmate is ready to record detailed statements about the meeting before the CBI.

Sheena Bora murder case

The CBI has been investigating the Sheena Bora case since 2015, after taking over the case from Mumbai Police. According to the case registered by Mumbai Police, Sheena Bora was kidnapped and murdered by strangulation in April 2012. This case first came to light after the arrest of Indrani's driver, Shyamvar Rai in another case in August 2015. During the investigation, he confessed to having murdered Sheena Bora in April 2012 and said that he dumped her body in the Raigad district of Maharashtra. He also told Mumbai Police that Sheena's mother, Indrani Mukerjea and Sanjeev Khanna (ex-husband of Indrani) were also involved in this murder.

According to CBI's case before the court, Indrani Mukerjea killed Sheena Bora because she was furious over the relationship between Sheena Bora, whom she introduced as her sister to everyone, and Rahul Mukerjea, son of Peter Mukerjea (third husband of Indrani Mukerjea) from his first marriage. According to the CBI, Indrani killed Sheena Bora as Sheena was threatening to expose her in public over the fact that she was not her sister, but her daughter, CBI said. Driver Shyamvar Rai turned approver in this case. Peter Mukerjea was given bail by a special CBI court in March 2020. During the trial of the case, Indrani and Peter decided to end their relationship too. They were given divorce by a family court in Mumbai in October 2019.

(With ANI inputs)