Sushant Case: Shekhar Suman Hopeful As He Awaits Republic's 10 Am Announcement On Monday

Shekhar Suman has reacted to Republic Media Network's announcement on Sunday about the uncovering of the final truth in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case in its exclusive segment at 10 AM on Monday. Taking to Twitter, Suman revealed having spoken to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and encouraged his efforts on the frontline in seeking justice for the late actor.

I just spoke with Arnab and he categorically told me and the rest of us not to lose hope.He said https://t.co/S2iHjoFm8J 10am on his channel he is going to put out some explosive facts which will turn this whole case upside down.Way to go👍👍 — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) October 4, 2020

Shekhar Suman has been well-acquainted with the developments in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case since he visited the late actor's home in Bihar within days of his death in June this year. He has time and again raised his voice on social media in support of the ongoing investigation in the probable cause of the actor's death. Saddened by the number of loopholes in the case despite a threefold investigation, actor Shekhar Suman on Sunday said, “even in the adverse circumstances, the supporters of SSR would continue to fight for the truth.”

The actor said there is a tiny glimmer of hope still left when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) files its report in Sushant’s case and said the truth never dies. “But we won't give up. Not yet. There is a tiny glimmer of hope still left when the CBI files its report. Even if that is adverse, we shall keep fighting; in our heart of hearts for we know the truth. And truth never dies,” he added.

Arnab Goswami's announcement in Sushant Case

Republic Media Network, in all its channels on Monday at 10 AM, will reveal an explosive final truth that will clarify doubts of those seemingly convinced by the unofficial leak by AIIMS representative on Saturday. On Sunday, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami made an announcement wherein he promised delivery of the uncompromised truth in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case after taking the Network's as well as premier investigation agencies' findings into consideration.

