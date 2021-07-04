Shimla Police Launch 'Veerangana On Wheels' Initiative To Check Crime Against Women

Shimla Police launches “Veerangana on Wheels” initiative to check crime against women in the state's capital. As a part of this initiative, women police will be going to patrol all over the city on two-wheelers to help those women in distress. For the districts in Shimla, 20 such bikes have been given and one will be deployed at every police station. Around six months ago Shimla police also started the Raftaar squad.

'Veerangana on Wheels'

On Saturday Shimla polices launches an initiative named “Veerangana on Wheels” to check the crime against women in the city. In this Initiative women cops will go to patrol the city on two-wheelers as part of the “Veerangana on Wheels”. The women cops will be going to help those women in distress.Mayor of Shimla Municipal Corporation Satya Kaundal flagged six two-wheelers as a part of the “Veerangana on Wheels” initiative.

“Himachal Pradesh and Shimla Police are determined towards women safety. Six months ago, Shimla city Traffic Regulation and Management plan, and a Policeman on the wheel 24x7 were deployed. We received a good response. And now keeping that in mind we have incorporated these women constables. For the Shimla district, 20 such bikes have been given and one will be deployed at every police station. They will also regulate vehicular traffic.” Shimla Superintendent Mohit Chawala said.

On Further Mayor Kaundal on the occasion said, “Crime against women is increasing. I am happy that the police have started this initiative. Women police personnel on bikes would reach any street of the city within no time. I am thankful to the Shimla Police for this.

“Veerangana on Wheels” is a part of the help desk that is set up in Himachal Pradesh.Earlier according to the annual National Crime Records Bureau’s ‘Crime in India’ against women is increased 7.3 percent from 2018-2019. A total of 4,05,861 cases of crime against women are registered with an increase of 7.3 percent (2018). The majority of the crime against women are either registered under ‘assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty’ kidnapping & abduction of women, rape, and cruelty by husbands and relatives.