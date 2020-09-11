Shiv Sena Goons Attack 66-yr-old Ex-Navy Veteran Over 'Whatsapp Forward', Complaint Filed

In a shocking display of intolerance, Shiv Sena goons have allegedly attacked an ex-Navy officer on Friday over a Whatsapp forward. The 66-year-old retired Navy veteran - Madan Sharma, is currently under treatment at Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali. The officer has allegedly filed a complaint against the Sena workers at Kandivali police station.

66-year-old Navy veteran attacked

Sources report that Sharma- a Kandivali resident, was attacked by goons led by a Shiv Sena 'Shakha' head, who allegedly barged into Sharma's compound. Calling the ex-Navy officer to come out of his house, the Sena unit chief allegedly attacked him. The Whatsapp forward was a satirical cartoon featuring Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his allies - Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi.

अभिनेत्री कंगना राणावत के कार्यालय की तोड़फोड़ करके अपनी मर्दानगी दिखाने वाले सत्ताधारी शिवसेना ने अब सत्ता के मद में एक बुजुर्ग भूतपूर्व नौसेना अधिकारी मदन शर्मा को मारपीट करते हुए उनकी आंख को जबरदस्त चोट पहुंचाई है। मुख्यमंत्री घरबैठे तानाशाही चला रहे है। pic.twitter.com/qF2NVcIN55 — Atul Bhatkhalkar (@BhatkhalkarA) September 11, 2020

Republic Reporter 'illegally detained'

This attack comes amid Maharashtra police's continued detention of Republic TV's reporter Anuj Kumar, video journalist Yashpaljit Singh, and Ola cab driver Pradeep Dilip Dhanavade. On Tuesday night, Anuj Kumar along with VJ Yashpaljit Singh and their Ola driver Pradeep Dilip Dhanavade had travelled to Karjat following a lead of an investigative story. In the wee hours of Wednesday, Maharashtra police detained all three to a four-day custody.

Furthermore, Republic was not given a remand copy by the Maharashtra police, hindering our efforts to seek our team's bail. Anuj and his colleagues have been denied legal representation. Apart from petitioning NHRC, Republic Media Network has also moved the Bombay High Court, seeking Anuj and his colleagues' immediate release.

Sena goons' many thrashings

Violent attacks have been a norm for Shiv Sena workers since their inception. Recently in February, Shiv Sena workers were caught on camera assaulting a government employee in Nagpur, as the officials tried to collect dues owed to the state. Earlier in December, a man in Wadala area of Mumbai was beaten up and his head was forcefully shaved by Shiv Sena workers for posting derogatory remarks about Uddhav Thackeray on Facebook. Soon after a woman Shiv Sena worker allegedly poured ink all over a man in Beed district of Maharashtra after he put up a social media post criticising CM Uddhav Thackeray. Sena's protests have crossed across the border too with Sena workers burning effigies of Karnataka CM Yediyurappa in Kolhapur, Belgaum over the border dispute.

