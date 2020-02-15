Shiv Sena Runs Rampant In Uddhav's Maharashtra; Thrashes Nagpur Electricity Board Officers

In a shocking incident, Shiv Sena workers were caught on camera assaulting a government employee in Nagpur on Thursday. Sources report that Electric department officials had gone to the area to collect dues owed to the state. Incidentally, Nagpur's MLA is former CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue rekindled; Shiv Sena workers burn Yediyurappa effigies

Sena workers thrash government official

The video shows Sena workers intervening and trashing the government official who had come to collect the bill from a Nagpur resident. Police have registered a complaint against two workers, according to sources. Police are investigating the issue.

In yet another incident, Sena worker pours ink on man after he criticizes CM Uddhav

Shiv Sena's hooliganism

Inspite of the Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray being the Maharashtra Chief Minister, Sena workers have often resorted to hooliganism. Earlier in December, a man in Wadala area of Mumbai was beaten up and his head was forcefully shaved by Shiv Sena workers for posting derogatory remarks about Uddhav Thackeray on Facebook. Soon after a woman Shiv Sena worker allegedly poured ink all over a man in Beed district of Maharashtra after he put up a social media post criticising CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Sena's protests have crossed across the border too with Sena workers burning effigies of Karnataka CM Yediyurappa in Kolhapur in December. Sources report that the Sena workers also stopped state transport buses from going to Belgaum. Moreover, the Sena vandals also stalled the screening of a Kannada film in a theatre Kolhapur.

The saffron party was responding to Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) whose workers had burnt effigies of CM Uddhav Thackeray in Belgaum, as per sources. This recent spate of violence comes after Thackeray's 'Karnataka-occupied-Maharashtra' comment. Soon after, the government constituted a committee including ministers Chhagan Bhujbal and Eknath Shinde as co-ordinators to resolve border issues between the areas bordering Karnataka.

