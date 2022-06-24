Shiv Sena Workers Vandalise Rebel MLA Mangesh Kudalkar's Mumbai Office, Seek Apology

Shiv Sena workers on Friday vandalised the office of rebel MLA Mangesh Kudalkar, who is presently at a Guwahati hotel with Eknath Shinde camp against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

In a video of the incident, Sena functionaries can be seen using sticks to tear down a board outside the leader's office in Mumbai's Kurla. The party workers also carried placards supporting the Uddhav Thackeray faction and sought his apology.

"A group of Shiv Sena supporters gathered outside Kudalkar's office in Nehrunagar area of Kurla and tried to smash up a board bearing his name and photograph," a police official told PTI.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sainiks were seen throwing ink and eggs on posters of rebel leader Eknath Shinde in Nashik. They also raised slogans against him: "Eknath Shinde Hai Hai'. Posters of other dissident MLAs, including Dilip Lande were also vandalised.

Maharashtra | Poster of Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande, who is currently camping in Guwahati with rebel party leader Eknath Shinde, smeared with ink and a poster showing his picture torn in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/XXmfCacBAc — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2022

Mumbai police have beefed up security at several locations including Shiv Sena `shakhas' (local offices) in the city to prevent any untoward incident following Shinde's rebellion.

Eknath Shinde has formed a rebel group and has the support of 38 Shiv Sena legislators and several independents. He has claimed that the faction led by him are "real Shiv Sainiks."

I have left CM's bungalow, not my determination, says Uddhav

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Friday reached out to the functionaries of the party virtually and said that he may have vacated the chief minister's official residence, but his determination is intact.

"Despite the rebellions that the party has faced earlier, it came to power twice. I may have left 'Varsha', the chief minister's official residence, but not my determination," he said.

Moreover, Thackeray said that in the last 2.5 years, he battled the COVID-19 pandemic and his own ill-health, but opponents took advantage of this situation.