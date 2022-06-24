Last Updated:

Shiv Sena Workers Vandalise Rebel MLA Mangesh Kudalkar's Mumbai Office, Seek Apology

Mumbai police beefed up security at several locations including Shiv Sena `shakhas' in the city to prevent any untoward incident following Shinde's rebellion. 

Written By
Kamal Joshi

Image: Republic


Shiv Sena workers on Friday vandalised the office of rebel MLA Mangesh Kudalkar, who is presently at a Guwahati hotel with Eknath Shinde camp against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. 

In a video of the incident, Sena functionaries can be seen using sticks to tear down a board outside the leader's office in Mumbai's Kurla. The party workers also carried placards supporting the Uddhav Thackeray faction and sought his apology.

"A group of Shiv Sena supporters gathered outside Kudalkar's office in Nehrunagar area of Kurla and tried to smash up a board bearing his name and photograph," a police official told PTI.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sainiks were seen throwing ink and eggs on posters of rebel leader Eknath Shinde in Nashik. They also raised slogans against him: "Eknath Shinde Hai Hai'. Posters of other dissident MLAs, including Dilip Lande were also vandalised.

READ | 'Threats not in the spirit in which Balasaheb ran Shiv Sena': Rebel MLA Deepak Kesarkar

Mumbai police have beefed up security at several locations including Shiv Sena `shakhas' (local offices) in the city to prevent any untoward incident following Shinde's rebellion. 

Eknath Shinde has formed a rebel group and has the support of 38 Shiv Sena legislators and several independents. He has claimed that the faction led by him are "real Shiv Sainiks." 

READ | Uddhav Thackeray dares Shinde camp: 'Go to people without naming Shiv Sena & Balasaheb'

I have left CM's bungalow, not my determination, says Uddhav

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Friday reached out to the functionaries of the party virtually and said that he may have vacated the chief minister's official residence, but his determination is intact.

"Despite the rebellions that the party has faced earlier, it came to power twice. I may have left 'Varsha', the chief minister's official residence, but not my determination," he said. 

READ | Uddhav Thackeray asserts 'I left Varsha but not the fight' as Shiv Sena implodes

Moreover, Thackeray said that in the last 2.5 years, he battled the COVID-19 pandemic and his own ill-health, but opponents took advantage of this situation. 

READ | Rebel Eknath Shinde-camp MLA asserts, 'We are real Shiv Sena, CM's 24-hour warning void'
READ | Raj Thackeray's MNS jibes CM Uddhav as Shiv Sena implodes; asks 'How does it feel?'
Tags: Maharashtra, Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde
First Published:
COMMENT