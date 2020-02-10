Shiv Sena Hindustan's Youth Wing Leader Injured After Being Shot In Gurdaspur

Shiv Sena Punjab Youth wing chief Honey Mahajan was injured after he was shot by unidentified assailants in Gurdaspur on Monday. An acquaintance of Mahajan was also shot and was declared dead after being taken to the hospital while Mahajan has been referred to a hospital in Amritsar.

Hit with three bullets

The state head of Youth Wing of Shiv Sena Hindustan, Honey Mahajan was in his shop when unidentified assailants came in a car outside his shop, shot at Mahajan, and fled after firing. Ashok Kumar, a person who runs the neighbouring shop was also shot and has been declared dead at the hospital while Mahajan was seriously injured. It is being said that Mahajan was hit with three bullets and is critical. He has been referred from the Civil Hospital Gurdaspur to Amritsar Hospital for further treatment.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gurdaspur, Swarndeep Singh has said that they were two young assailants with faces covered who shot at Mahajan before fleeing the site. Further investigation is underway, the SSP added.

