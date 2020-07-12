Shiv Sena(Taksali) President Nabbed By Punjab Police Over Derogatory Remarks Against Women

Punjab Police have arrested Shiv Sena (Taksali) president Sudhir Suri on Sunday for a viral video clip denigrating women and inciting enmity between different groups. The police have arrested him after the chase of around 1300 km in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Further, the police will produce him before the local court in Amritsar to get his remand for further investigation.

While divulging the information, DGP Punjab police said that two teams were constituted comprising 11 cops to nab Suri. He added that after a video released by Suri with derogatory remarks against women, the Amritsar rural police had registered the case against him and launched the manhunt to nab him.

The DGP revealed that after the first video went viral on July 8, the FIR was registered against him at Jandiala police station under section 153-a, 354A, 509 IPC, and 67 IT Act. Soon after the registration of FIR, the police teams launched the hunt to nab Suri.

Read: Punjab CM Writes To PM Seeking Review Of UGC Directive Of Final Exams

Read: Punjabi Singer Gurnam Bhullar Booked For Violating COVID-19 Guidelines

In his defence, Suri had put out the video on Facebook in which he had claimed that the video was tempered and someone tried to target him through. He alleged that the voice over in the video was recorded by some other person using his name.

To bring clarity on the claims of Suri, DGP has also directed the Punjab Bureau Of Investigation (BOI) to intervene and verify the video clip went viral. BOI will take over the investigation and will examine the video by the forensic science laboratory.

During the course of the investigation, the police received the lead that Suri fled to Madhya Pradesh and following the lead, Punjab police contacted MP police. The teams of Punjab police headed by DSP tank officer reached Indore to arrest him.

However, Suri had already procured the bail from the judicial courts and now the police will approach the court for cancellation of bail.

Interestingly, Sudhir Suri enjoys the security cap provided but Punjab police despite facing the cases of hate speech in Punjab. A gypsy of Punjab police Hayes his vehicle and Suri was having the security more than an MLA in Punjab. Even having such heavy security cover Suri manage to flee from Punjab to MP.

Read: BSF Jawan Arrested By Punjab Police In Drug Smuggling Case

Read: 8 More COVID-19 Deaths In Punjab, Infection Count Rises To 7,587