Amid the ongoing tensions in Karnataka's Shivamogga district following the stabbing of a youth over the displaying of Veer Savarkar's poster, the eyewitness stated that around 50 to 60 goons gathered and tore the poster. While speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the witness who is also a former district president of BJP claimed that the goons even desecrated the Tricolour and they wanted to install Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Tipu Sultan's posters instead. He added the youth was stabbed near Gandhi Maidan.

"The whole country was enjoying yesterday's 75th anniversary of Independence and remembering the freedom fighters of India. We put up hoardings of several Independent freedom fighters in the public place and of which one of the posters was of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar". "About 50 to 60 goons gathered and tore Savarkar's poster which was surrounded by the Indian flag. They used thier legs to distrot the poster and even desecrated the Triclour. They came to install Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Tipu Sultan's posters. After the row, one of our workers was going home alone for lunch and was stabbed near Gandhi Maidan's market area," said the eyewitness.

On August 15, when the nation observed its 76th Independence day, violence erupted between two groups in Shivamogga over the installation of Veer Savarkar's flex at Ameer Ahmed circle. During the ruckus, a youth was stabbed in the Gandhi Bazar area of the city. The victim, identified as Prem Singh, is currently undergoing treatment in a local hospital.

Meanwhile, Rapid Action Force (RAF) conducted a march in Karnataka's Shivamogga on Tuesday morning in a bid to maintain a law and order situation as the situation remained tense in the area. Karnataka Police has imposed Section 144 in parts of the Shivamogga district and deployed heavy security. Schools and colleges will also remain closed in the town limits till Tuesday.

#LIVE | Rapid Action Force conducts a march in Karnataka's Shivamogga as situation remains tense amid imposition of Section 144.



Tune in to watch the ground reportage here - https://t.co/nWhFwJK3Bf pic.twitter.com/1btkU5b756 — Republic (@republic) August 16, 2022

4 Arrested After Violent Clashes In Shivamogga

Less than 24 hours after clashes broke out in Karnataka's Shivamogga, the state police arrested four people in connection with the violence. ADGP Law & Order, Alok Kumar spoke to Republic and confirmed that four people have been arrested in connection with the violence and stringent action will be taken against them. He also stated that the police will investigate the possible involvement of any organisation behind the incident.

(Image: Republic)