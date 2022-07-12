Shivamogga Police Nab 3 In Connection To Attack On BJP Leader; Manhunt On For More Accused

The Karnataka Police on Tuesday arrested three people in connection to the grave attack on a local BJP leader in the Shivamogga district. While an investigation is presently underway, the police have launched a manhunt for arresting the remaining accused in the matter.

The incident took place on Monday night when BJP ward president Kantharaju was attacked by a group of unknown people near Rajiv Gandhi colony in the Shivamogga district of Karnataka. Following this, Kantharaju was rushed to the hospital while a case was also registered at the Kote Police Station. According to police, five people were involved in the attack out of which two were already identified as Junaid and Sohim.

Speaking on the same, Lakshmi Prasad, Superintendent of Police, Shivamogga, while speaking to the media, stated that Kantharaju was attacked with lethal weapons for his association with the Bajrang Dal.

'He was attacked due to his old affiliation with the Bajrang Dal': Shivamogga SP

Providing details about the investigation, he said, "We have already arrested three accused and are investigating the involvement of others in the case. They will be arrested soon."

Furthermore, stating that the attack was because of the BJP leader's affiliation with the Bajrang Dal, Prasad said,

"Initially, when we started to investigate, we heard that it was due to financial issues but later we investigated and found out that he was assaulted due to his previous affiliation with the Bajrang Dal. He is a Bajrang dal activist and we were aware of that for a long time, however, we were not aware of his affiliation with BJP."

A Bajrang Dal activist, Kantharaju who now works under the BJP leadership has been actively participating in the protest against Bajrang Dal leader Harsha's murder in Shivamogga. Speaking on the attack on him, he alleged that some people from another community attacked him due to old enmity.

Image: Republic World