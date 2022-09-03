Last Updated:

Shivamogga Stabbing Case To Be Handed Over To NIA? Karnataka HM shares update

In a big lead pertaining to the Shivamogga stabbing case, the matter is likely to be handed to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

In a big lead pertaining to the Shivamogga stabbing case wherein a 20-year-old Prem Singh was stabbed after clashes broke out between two communities in Karnataka’s Shivamogga over Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan, the matter is likely to be handed to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Karnataka Home Minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Araga Jnanendra announced that the Shivamogga stabbing case is likely to be handed to the NIA. He also alleged that the accused, Jabiullah, has links with terror groups. Speaking about the stabbing case, Araga Jnanendra said, "The case of Jabiullah is very dangerous. His background is dangerous. He has links with terrorist groups. Police are getting all the evidence also. The case is likely to be handed over to NIA. Shocking that such people are in Shivamogga."

On the occasion of the 76th Independence Day celebrations, a group in Karnataka tried to install VD Savarkar's posters at the Amir Ahmed circle in Shivamogga. Soon after this, the followers of Tipu Sultan allegedly tried to tear the banners of Savarkar to place banners of Tipu Sultan. Following this, clashes broke out in Karnataka, leading to a tense situation in the state. 

As the situation turned adverse, police resorted to mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd amid violent clashes. The authorities also deployed additional forces in the area concerned. Subsequently, prohibitory orders under Section 144 were imposed in the entire district on August 15. It is during the ruckus, that Prem Singh was stabbed in the Gandhi Bazar area of the city. 

Police arrested Mohammed Jabiullah in connection with the attack on Singh. Notably, according to the police, the accused allegedly tried to attack a police team that went to nab him in the Shivamogga stabbing case.

