Shocker From Jaipur: Biker Throws Acid On 2 Girls In Separate Incidents 1 Km Apart

The city of Jaipur in Rajasthan witnessed another shocker on October 1 as two women were attacked with acid in broad daylight. In the CCTV footage accessed by Republic, a bike-borne assailant can be seen fleeing the spot after committing the crime. The attack was carried out by the unidentified culprit in two separate locations one kilometre apart, it has emerged.

Both the women have been admitted to a hospital and the police have launched an investigation to nab the assailant. This heinous incident comes on the same day after reports of gangrape of a 17-year-old girl by eight men emerged from Bhiwadi.

#BREAKING | In Rajasthan's Jaipur, miscreants attack two girls with acid, CCTV footage shows them fleeing on bike.



Watch here - https://t.co/EPrviiMJIf pic.twitter.com/04ou8Ux8ms — Republic (@republic) October 1, 2022

BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla goes all out against Rajasthan govt

BJP's National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla launched scathing attacks on the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government over the two incidents on women in a span of just 12 hours. "Being a woman in Rajasthan is becoming a curse and they are now asking 'Ladki hoon toh kya bach sakti hoon' (Can I be safe if I'm a woman?)", Poonawalla said.

"Rajasthan has emerged as the number one state in molestation of women because the government has its full focus on political gains and because of this they are busy in apraadhi bachao (save the criminals) instead of Beti bachao (save the daughters)", he added. "Despite the way these incidents are unfolding before the government, Gehlot Ji says that the incidents of rape are fake. His ministers give shameless statements like 'rapes would happen since Rajasthan is a Pradesh of men".

Poonawalla also questioned why is Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is silent even after two back-to-back incidents in the state. "Appeasement politics is rampant to such an extent that Priyanka Vadra gets mum on criminals. This the same Priyanka Vadra and Rahul Gandhi who tour the entire country but can't say a word to the Rajasthan government or stand in solidarity with the victims", Poonawalla stated. Taking to Twitter, he again called out Priyanka Gandhi and asked when will she sit on a dharna against Gehlot.

After the GangRape of a minor by 8 men now acid attack on two girls in Jaipur



Gehlot govt is so busy in Satta Bachao that rapists & criminals have a free run & women are saying “Ladki hoon bach sakti hoon?”



Priyanka ji when will you sit on dharna against Rajasthan Govt pic.twitter.com/Af7eeUa6yf — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) October 1, 2022

This was in the follow-up of his previous tweet where he criticised Gehlot for being power-hungry instead of bringing the criminals to justice who gangraped a minor and blackmailed her with a video.