SHOCKER: In OpIndia Tape, Mumbai Cops Allegedly Coercing TRP Case Witness To Name Republic

In a sensational disclosure on Friday, an OpIndia report has revealed what it alleges to be an attempt by Mumbai Police to coerce a witness to say that he was being paid to watch Republic Bharat. OpIndia has exclusively accessed a tape between a person having Bar-O-Meter installed at his home (a witness in the alleged TRP scam) and his neighbour. According to the recorded conversation, the witness tells his neighbour that 10-12 policemen along with an arrested person named Umesh barged into his house at 3.30 am.

Ne narrates that while he was not home at that time, the police allegedly asked his family about how much money they have received for watching a certain channel; who gave them the money and in whose account the money was received? The arrested person (Umesh) claimed that he had paid the family Rs.500 in cash and Rs.200 in a bank account. As per the OpIndia report, the witness' son told the police that they "just watch NewsNation when his father is at home". However, the police personnel purportedly told them to name Republic Bharat, which the witness claimed was "already written in their papers".

Alleging that the Maharashtra government is against the Republic Media Network, the neighbour told the witness in the tape that his family should clearly tell the police "that NewsNation pays them and not Republic Bharat". Thereafter, the person having Bar-O-Meter installed at his home got nervous and said that "the police will also implicate him in false allegations". The OpIndia report quoted the neighbour as saying, "He (witness) is extremely worried about the “lafda” with the police and courts, and sounds increasingly agitated about the prospect of being dragged into the mess." The lawyer of the arrested person Umesh told OpIndia that the witness was connected to his client and confirmed that he (the witness) had spoken with his neighbour.

#ParamBirWitnessScam | It is very evident that there is a concerted effort to create evidence against Republic TV: @UnSubtleDesi - Editor, @OpIndia_com pic.twitter.com/WDfQJnZ8L8 — Republic (@republic) October 23, 2020

#ParamBirWitnessScam | Shocking and brazen coercion of an individual to name Republic in Fraud TRP case, as documented in report by @OpIndia_com. If fear and intimidation tactics are being deployed, isn’t the entire Mumbai Police probe now tainted? https://t.co/IPyZIXDIgd — Republic (@republic) October 23, 2020

The alleged TRP scam

Addressing a press briefing on October 8, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh accused Republic TV and two other channels of rigging TRPs by paying viewers to keep their channels on for longer periods. But the FIR registered on October 6, 2020, made no mention of Republic TV, Republic Bharat, Republic World, or any affiliate of the Republic Media Network. Moreover, an audit inquiry by BARC confirmed that 5 households were indeed bribed to watch India Today daily for a minimum of two hours from November 2019 to May 2020.

However, interestingly, the Mumbai Police’s news conference named Republic TV. Additionally, the Supreme Court raised concerns about Param Bir Singh's statements in the media regarding the case. Already, the Maharashtra government has admitted before the Bombay High Court that Republic TV was not named in the original FIR. The HC too acknowledged that Arnab Goswami is not an accused in the case. Meanwhile, the Republic Media Network has decided to sue Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh for Rs.200 crore as damages.

