Shocker In Shivamogga: Plot To Conduct Serial Blasts Busted, IED Ingredients Seized

In a big development in the Shivamogga terror case, police on Friday said that they have seized sensitive materials, including electronic gadgets and materials used for preparing explosives after conducting raids at 11 locations. Cops also revealed that the accused in the case wanted to conduct blasts across the state.

Maaz Muneer Ahmed (22), an engineering student from Mangaluru, Syed Yasin (21), an electrical engineer from Shivamogga and Shariq (24) from Tirthahalli in Shivamogga were booked on Monday. Shariq is absconding while the other two have been remanded in police custody for seven days, Shivamogga police said.

Addressing the media, Shivamogga SP Dr BM Lakshmi Prasad said, "We have raided 11 locations and have seized sensitive material. We have also seized 14 mobile phones and a dongle. Two laptops, 1 pen drive and other electronic gadgets too have been seized. We have also seized materials for preparing bombs such as explosives, relay circuits, wires, bulbs, inflammable material and batteries."

The police also seized a car which Shariq used to conduct a recce. All the accused supported the Islamic State ideology. During the interrogation, the accused said that they got freedom from the British but they still need to get freedom from those enslaving the nation, police said adding that the accused wanted to build an Islamic State.

'Accused planned serial blasts across Karnataka'

The three accused were also planning to conduct explosions across Karnataka after they concluded the trial blasts, police said. A half-burnt Tricolour was also recovered from the spot where they conducted the trial blast.

The terror module case to light when police were probing some past incidents of violence and vandalism. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also joined the probe.

Shivamogga was on the boil earlier this year when Hindutva activist Harsha was hacked to death amid the Hijab row in the state. In August, clashes broke out in the city when some right-wing members put up a poster of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, which some Muslims had opposed.