A shocking incident has come to the fore in Kerala, when police assaulted two men including a serving Army Jawan on August 25. Vishnu, who served as an Indian Army soldier in Rajasthan, was so severely thrashed on the allegedly fabricated case, that he had to undergo treatment.

Brothers Vighnesh and Vishnu were allegedly assaulted by policemen at Kilikollur police station of Kerala's Kollam district. According to Vignesh, he was summoned to the police station to bail a suspect in a drug trafficking case, however, he refused. Meanwhile, his brother, a serving Army soldier arrived at the spot. Reportedly, ASI Prakash Chandran fought with Vishnu over an alleged false traffic violation case and also allegedly dragged the brothers to the police station. Vignesh also alleged that the officer concerned was inebriated, adding that he and his brother were later tortured for hours inside the police station.

#BREAKING | Republic Exclusive: CCTV footage accessed after Army jawan and his brother allegedly tortured in custody in Kerala. A high-level probe ordered. The jawan's family recalls horror. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/pJdhfom7Rz pic.twitter.com/MAaaCmrbRh — Republic (@republic) October 22, 2022

Speaking with Republic, he said, "My brother told them he is working in the Indian Army, and at that time he (a police officer) slapped him on his face." Vighnesh said that one policeman told his brother that he will break his firing finger so that he won’t be able to use a gun. He further alleged that when he and his brother asked for water, the policemen told them to drink their own urine.

Republic TV has accessed the CCTV footage wherein a police officer is seen not in his uniform. In the clip, the police officer is seen fighting with the brothers. Republic TV has also accessed the FIR copy filed by the police against the brothers stating that Vignesh and Vishnu assaulted the police officer. However, the CCTV footage and the other clips of the incident show police manhandling the brothers. In addition to this, the wound certificate of Vighnesh and Vishnu also stated that they have received multiple injuries.

4 policemen suspended

The Indian Army has intervened in the matter and sought a report from the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) about the incident. Notably, a probe was ordered by the DGP following which 4 policemen were suspended for the custodial torture of an Indian Army soldier and his brother immediately on Friday afternoon.

According to the media reports, the State Human Rights Commission has also intervened on its own in this matter and registered a case.