SHOCKER: Telangana Home Min Blames Hyderabad Victim - 'Why Did She Call Sister, Not Cops?'

In a shocking response to the gruesome murder of a 27-year old doctor in Hyderabad, the state Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali, on Friday blamed the victim for calling her sister instead of the police. He said that in spite of being educated the doctor failed to alert the police. He further alleged that had she called the police, she may have been safe as the police responds to calls within 3-4 minutes. He also said that the accused will be punished.

Telangana Home Minister blames the victim

"The accused have been arrested. They will be punished and so that such a thing should not occur in the future necessary precautions will be taken. What is unfortunate is that inspite of being an educated doctor she called her sister and not the police. If she had dialed 100, she might have been safe. It is very sad and we will build awareness on this. 100 number is a friendship number. If anyone calls within 3-4 minutes, police will reach the spot. Her phone was untraceable after 40 mins. If she had called the cops, they would have been alerted," he said.

Meanwhile, Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the police were seriously investigating the matter. He added that he had met with the family and offered a job to any kin of the deceased. Union MoS Home Minister Kishen Reddy too assured that justice will be done in the case and demanded that the culprits be hanged.

Hyderabad horror: Telangana govt assures justice to victim, offers job to her kin

All 4 accused arrested

Meanwhile, the police have arrested the four accused involved in the case - two lorry drivers and two cleaners. Sources also report that the police investigation revealed that the victim's clothes and several liquor bottles were found close to the Shamshabad toll gate. Sources revealed that the victim's scooter was found 10 KMs away and charred body about 25 KMs away from the site. Moreover, sources report that the victim had sustained 70% burn injuries after her she was allegedly wrapped in a kerosene-doused blanket and set ablaze. National Commission of Women has too taken suo-moto cognizance of the issue.

Hyderabad doctor's charred remains found, victim's sister recalls her last conversation

Police found the burnt body of the 27-year old victim, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital under a culvert in Hyderabad after noticed by passersby. Members of the victim's family, who had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on Wednesday. The victim's sister revealed that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as a lorry driver had lured her two-wheeler to allegedly repair a puncture.

Hyderabad Horror: MoS Home seeks death for culprits, says no advocate should defend them

The victim's sister who last talked to the victim said that a lorry driver had sent the vehicle allegedly to a repair shop with a small boy. The boy had then returned with the vehicle allegedly stating that all shops were shut. As per the preliminary probe, the police suspect that the doctor was sexually assaulted before being charred to death.

Woman doctor's charred remains found near Hyderabad