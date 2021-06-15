Shocker: West Bengal Tribal Woman Thrashed & Stripped In Public; Six Accused Arrested

In a shocking development, six people in Paschim Chengmar village in Alipurduar district of West Bengal have been arrested for stripping and parading a woman, the police said on Tuesday. As per the police, the incident took place last Thursday night when a group of villagers belonging to the tribal community tortured a tribal woman, tore open her clothes, and paraded her naked.

Alipurduar SP Bholanath Pandey said, "A group of villagers belonging to a tribal community tortured a tribal woman on Thursday night. We acted immediately and informed Officer in Change Khamakhaguri under Kumargram police station, and arrested six persons. We applied for 14 days remand, got 12 days for further investigation. Raids are on to arrest the other accused persons and action will be taken as per law."

The woman had allegedly left her husband recently and had gone with another man. However, she returned to her first husband who accepted her later. This did not go down well with the villagers. They started protesting against the woman and allegedly tortured her.



The police informed that after the incident, the woman went to her father's house in Assam without taking any action, but the district police later brought her back and encouraged her to file a police complaint, on the basis of which, the police arrested six accused persons, the police said.

Crimes against women in West Bengal

Two women who were allegedly gang-raped during the post-poll violence have knocked on the door of the Supreme Court on Monday. The two victims are a minor and one old age woman. The elderly woman told the apex court in her plea that she was allegedly gang-raped by some TMC supporters in front of her 6-year-old grandson, whereas the minor said that she was allegedly raped while on her way back from school. She also claimed that while the crime was committed, the assailants allegedly said, "We'll teach you a lesson for supporting BJP."

(With ANI Inputs)