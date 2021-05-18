Shocking: 12000 Explosive Gelatin Sticks & 3000 Detonators Seized Near Mumbai; 2 Arrested

Months after an explosive-laden Scorpio was found outside billionaire Mukhesh Ambani's Mumbai residence, the Thane Police on Monday seized an alarming cache of nearly 12,000 gelatin sticks from the Karivali area in Bhiwandi. Acting on a tip-off, a team of Thane Police's Crime Branch Unit, raided the premises of a firm dealing in building materials, seized 63 boxes containing 12,000 units of the explosive material and four boxes with 3,008 detonators. For context, the Scorpio found near Antilia, laded with explosives and a threatening letter, had only 20 gelatin sticks.

The Thane Police has arrested one person, identified as Gurunath Mhatre, in connection with the matter. Mhatre, accused of possessing the life-threatening materials, was produced before the Bhiwandi Court. He has been remanded to police custody till May 22. As per the police's initial report, Mhatre did not hold any legal documents to justify his possession of the said gelatin sticks. Notably, the Thane Police has made another arrest in the case as it nabbed an individual who was allegedly supplying explosives to Gurunath Mhatre. He is set to be produced before the Bhiwandi court on Wednesday.

"Despite knowing that it (Gelatin sticks) is injurious to human lives, Gurunath Kashinath Mhatre possessed gelatin sticks and electric detonators in huge quantities," the Thane Police statement read. "An FIR has been registered against the accused for having illegal possession of the substances without any licence and the accused has been taken under police custody," it added.

Antilia bomb scare

Earlier on February 25, a car (green Scorpio) laden with explosive gelatin sticks along with a threatening letter was found by Mumbai Police, outside the Ambani residence - Antilia. A primary investigation from the CCTV revealed that the car had been parked near the residence in the intervening night prior. Later, on March 5, Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the car in question, was found dead at the Kalwa creek - with police claiming that he committed suicide by jumping into the stream. The deceased's wife, however, alleged murder and put forth that Sachin Vaze was actually using the car since November. Following NIA's investigation, accused Mumbai Police cop Sachin Vaze, who is currently lodged in Taloja jail, was first suspended and then dismissed from service earlier this month. Vaze is the prime accused in the Antilia bomb scare probe and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiren. The case has caused an almighty tumult in the Maharashtra establishment, including the ouster of the former Home Minister and Mumbai CP, who are both now warring in the courts after having levelled grievous allegations of corruption and extortion against each other.

Uranium worth Rs 21 crore found in Mumbai

Earlier this month, Mumbai Police's Nagpada Anti-Terrorism Squad unit had recovered 7 kgs of natural uranium from Jigar Pandya worth Rs 21.3 crores. The NIA press release said that a case had been registered under section 24(1)(a) of the Atomic Energy Act, 1962 and that requisite actions as per law for the expeditious investigation of the case had been initiated. NIA has taken over the probe in the case. Two persons have been apprehended in the matter and a case has been registered as per the procedure of the Atomic Energy Act,1962.